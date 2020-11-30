Gallery

Virtual March Christmas lights switch-on hailed a success as festive spirit remains in tact

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

The festive spirit in March is still well and truly alive as the town once again lit up for Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER

Although the usual switch-on event on Market Place was cancelled this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, that did not stop residents from getting involved with celebrations on Friday, November 27.

Singing duo Back Two featured as mayor Councillor Kim French sent a message to the people of March, while All The Small Things performed pop punk and other well-known tunes in a pre-recording before lockdown.

There was also a reading from Father Christmas as part of the evening.

“I was watching the live feed and it was nice to see people were interacting with the event, and those taking part did a brilliant job. I think it was definitely well-received,” Cllr French said.

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER

“Those performing at the event would normally have performed at different events through the year, so by helping in their own free will for the people of March, it goes to show Lockdown 2.0 has not damaged the Christmas spirit.”

As part of the switch-on, the March Christmas Lights Committee encouraged residents to turn their own lights on from home and share on social media, which featured some impressive decorations.

From snowmen to a festive washing line, residents pulled out all the stops for an evening of local entertainment, who were able to join in for the countdown to the lights switch-on itself.

The level of support for a virtual event may have perhaps been a surprise to some, but Cllr French believes the amount of interaction it received is a testament to the people of March.

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER

“I think social media is a great platform for these things and it goes to show something like this can be done digitally and without people congregating. It allowed people to get involved in the comfort of their own homes,” she said.

“It shows people are in good spirits and I think these events have to be broadcast. What I like the most is seeing people interacting and people switching on their own lights at the same time, so it allowed people to get involved with it.

“It can be a lonely time for some people, so I think it allows for that interaction that they are missing as part of a community event.”

If you have any pictures of your Christmas lights switched on at home in March or surrounding areas, let us know by sending them to Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk.

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Picture: IAN CARTER

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Here is how one March reader's festive lights look like on Maple Grove. Picture: SUPPLIED/JAMES WILDING March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Here is how one March reader's festive lights look like on Maple Grove. Picture: SUPPLIED/JAMES WILDING

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Here is how one March reader's festive lights look like on Maple Grove. Picture: SUPPLIED/JAMES WILDING March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Here is how one March reader's festive lights look like on Maple Grove. Picture: SUPPLIED/JAMES WILDING

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Here is how one March reader's festive lights look like on Maple Grove. Picture: SUPPLIED/JAMES WILDING March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Here is how one March reader's festive lights look like on Maple Grove. Picture: SUPPLIED/JAMES WILDING

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Here are some of the decorations on Norwalde Street, March. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRYSTLE BINGE March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Here are some of the decorations on Norwalde Street, March. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRYSTLE BINGE

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Here are some of the decorations on Norwalde Street, March. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRYSTLE BINGE March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Here are some of the decorations on Norwalde Street, March. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRYSTLE BINGE

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Here are some of the decorations on Norwalde Street, March. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRYSTLE BINGE March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Here are some of the decorations on Norwalde Street, March. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRYSTLE BINGE

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Here are some of the decorations on Norwalde Street, March. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRYSTLE BINGE March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Here are some of the decorations on Norwalde Street, March. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRYSTLE BINGE

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Here are some of the decorations on Norwalde Street, March. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRYSTLE BINGE March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Here are some of the decorations on Norwalde Street, March. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRYSTLE BINGE

March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Here are some of the decorations on Norwalde Street, March. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRYSTLE BINGE March held a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event as the town lit up once again for the festive period. Residents, who were treated to an evening of entertainment, were also encouraged to send in photographs of their lights and other decorations from home. Here are some of the decorations on Norwalde Street, March. Picture: SUPPLIED/KRYSTLE BINGE

You may also want to watch: