Fire ravaged home in March to be replaced if Fenland Council agrees

PUBLISHED: 14:19 25 October 2019

Flashback to April when this home in Church Street, March, was destroyed by fire. Now an application is before Fenland District Council to put a new home on the site. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

Archant

The site of a late 19th century house destroyed in a blaze earlier this year is to be used to build a two-storey, four-bedroom home if Fenland Council planners agree.

An application for the site at 15 Church Street, March, has been submitted by Morton & Hall Consulting Ltd on behalf of the Harpham family who owned the home.

Residents in Church Street and surrounding roads were evacuated from their homes to Neale Wade School following the fire that broke out in April.

The agents say partial demolition works have begun to the state of the existing shell.

The site is not within with the March conservation area and it is not within the grounds of a listed building.

"A large part of the property will be located on the footprint of the previous property," says Morton & Hall.

"A chimney stack has also been shown to maintain features from the original building."

Eco friendly features of the proposed home include an air source heat pump with possible future solar panels.

