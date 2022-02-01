House fire in town was ‘accidental’
Fire chiefs have revealed that a house fire in March that left an individual being treated for smoke inhalation was 'accidental'.
Details of the fire in Wisbech Road were released after the incident.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “At 10:52am on Saturday (January 29) crews from March were called to a fire in Wisbech Road, March.
“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the bedroom of a house. The house was evacuated when the crews arrived.
“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.”
They added: “A male casualty was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and was left in the care of ambulance crews.”
The crews returned to their station by 1:50pm. The cause of the fire was accidental.