House fire in town was ‘accidental’

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:25 AM February 1, 2022
Updated: 11:26 AM February 1, 2022
A house fire in Wisbech Road on Saturday January 29 was 'accidental'.

Fire chiefs have revealed that a house fire in March that left an individual being treated for smoke inhalation was 'accidental'.

Details of the fire in Wisbech Road were released after the incident. 

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “At 10:52am on Saturday (January 29) crews from March were called to a fire in Wisbech Road, March. 

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the bedroom of a house. The house was evacuated when the crews arrived. 

“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.” 

They added: “A male casualty was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and was left in the care of ambulance crews.” 

The crews returned to their station by 1:50pm. The cause of the fire was accidental. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
March News

