A house fire in Wisbech Road on Saturday January 29 was 'accidental'. - Credit: Archant

Fire chiefs have revealed that a house fire in March that left an individual being treated for smoke inhalation was 'accidental'.

Details of the fire in Wisbech Road were released after the incident.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “At 10:52am on Saturday (January 29) crews from March were called to a fire in Wisbech Road, March.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the bedroom of a house. The house was evacuated when the crews arrived.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.”

They added: “A male casualty was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and was left in the care of ambulance crews.”

The crews returned to their station by 1:50pm. The cause of the fire was accidental.