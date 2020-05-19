Live

March KFC drive-thru reopening: ‘No queue at all’ as takeaway opens its doors for first time in weeks

One fast food fan heading through the March KFC drive-thru on Wisbech Road this morning. Picture: Supplied Archant

There is “no queue at all” at a Fenland KFC drive-thru on the first morning of it opening after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The takeaway on Wisbech Road in March was empty this morning after opening at 11.30am according to one early fast food fan.

They said: “No queue at all first one here opens at 11:30.

“I’m the only one here lol but will enjoy it taking home to the wife and kids then back to work.”

• This page is being updated throughout the day, refresh for the latest version.