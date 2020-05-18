Advanced search

March KFC drive-thru ‘reopening tomorrow’ after closing due to coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 17:05 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 18 May 2020

KFC restaurant in March will reportedly be reopening on Tuesday, May 19 following a closure due to the coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

A Fenland KFC restaurant is reportedly reopening its drive-thru following a forced closure due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The takeaway on Wisbech Road in March is set to reopen on Tuesday, May 19 according to reports on social media.

A member of staff shared in the March Free Discussion: “Just to let everyone know March KFC will be reopening tomorrow! Stay safe everyone!

“Drive thru only by the way and we won’t be selling everything on the menu like we usually do due to making queues wait for shorter times.”

KFC is still to update their website with these alleged new opening times and an official representative has been contacted for a comment.

