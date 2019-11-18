Man, 30, admits possession of knife and axe in High Street, March - he's now off to crown court for sentencing
PUBLISHED: 16:57 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 18 November 2019
Twitter/CambsCops
A March man has been sent to Cambridge Crown Court after admitting carrying a knife and a small axe in the centre of town.
Vincent Evans, of East Drive, also admitted resisting arrest when he appeared before magistrates in Peterborough.
Evans was arrested on September 19 after a police officer stopped and searched him in High Street, March.
He "indicated a plea of guilty" when he appeared in court charged with having a kitchen knife in a public place. He also admitted to carrying a 21cm metal hand axe.
The police officer injured his hand after arresting Evans but a police spokesman later said it was "a minor injury which thankfully didn't require hospital treatment".
Evans, 30, was committed to Cambridge Crown Court on a date and time to be fixed and released on unconditional bail.
He also admitted resisting a constable "in the execution of his duty" and will be sentenced for that offence, too.