Advanced search

Man, 30, admits possession of knife and axe in High Street, March - he's now off to crown court for sentencing

PUBLISHED: 16:57 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 18 November 2019

Vincent Evans awaiting sentence after admitting possession this knife and metal hand axe in High Street, March. Picture: Twitter/CambsCops

Vincent Evans awaiting sentence after admitting possession this knife and metal hand axe in High Street, March. Picture: Twitter/CambsCops

Twitter/CambsCops

A March man has been sent to Cambridge Crown Court after admitting carrying a knife and a small axe in the centre of town.

Vincent Evans, of East Drive, also admitted resisting arrest when he appeared before magistrates in Peterborough.

Evans was arrested on September 19 after a police officer stopped and searched him in High Street, March.

You may also want to watch:

He "indicated a plea of guilty" when he appeared in court charged with having a kitchen knife in a public place. He also admitted to carrying a 21cm metal hand axe.

The police officer injured his hand after arresting Evans but a police spokesman later said it was "a minor injury which thankfully didn't require hospital treatment".

Evans, 30, was committed to Cambridge Crown Court on a date and time to be fixed and released on unconditional bail.

He also admitted resisting a constable "in the execution of his duty" and will be sentenced for that offence, too.

Most Read

Second woman dies following minibus crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Man who tried to drive home from March event arrested on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis

Driver who attempted to drive home from an event in Burrowmoor Road, March after taking drugs arrested when he tested positive for cocaine and cannabis. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Massive amount of waste fly tipped at Whittlesey leaves residents fuming

Glassmoor Bank, Whittlesey, and what is thought to be one of the worst cases of fly tipping in recent times in Fenland, The district council has been notified and will investigate, Picture; CAMBS TIMES READER

‘A big hug and a well done were never more vital than now’ the moving tribute by police officer to those who helped victims of Cambridgeshire crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Work underway to build Cromwell Community College’s new primary school and pre-school in Chatteris

Building work is underway to transform Cromwell Community College so it becomes the school in Cambridgeshire to offer an all through education from four to 18 years. Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONS

Most Read

Second woman dies following minibus crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Man who tried to drive home from March event arrested on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis

Driver who attempted to drive home from an event in Burrowmoor Road, March after taking drugs arrested when he tested positive for cocaine and cannabis. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Massive amount of waste fly tipped at Whittlesey leaves residents fuming

Glassmoor Bank, Whittlesey, and what is thought to be one of the worst cases of fly tipping in recent times in Fenland, The district council has been notified and will investigate, Picture; CAMBS TIMES READER

‘A big hug and a well done were never more vital than now’ the moving tribute by police officer to those who helped victims of Cambridgeshire crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Work underway to build Cromwell Community College’s new primary school and pre-school in Chatteris

Building work is underway to transform Cromwell Community College so it becomes the school in Cambridgeshire to offer an all through education from four to 18 years. Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Work underway to build Cromwell Community College’s new primary school and pre-school in Chatteris

Building work is underway to transform Cromwell Community College so it becomes the school in Cambridgeshire to offer an all through education from four to 18 years. Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONS

Man, 30, admits possession of knife and axe in High Street, March - he’s now off to crown court for sentencing

Vincent Evans awaiting sentence after admitting possession this knife and metal hand axe in High Street, March. Picture: Twitter/CambsCops

Poignant moment for March Brass 2000 director on Remembrance Day

The musical director of March Brass 2000 sounded the Last Post in town. Picture: Louise Tombleson

Two new police officers on the beat in Fenland

Two new police officers on the beat in Fenland. PCs Nicola Coaker and Ryan Windass graduated today (November 18). Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Terraced houses in Wisbech given permission for EIGHT to live one side and NINE to live on the other side - with maybe one parking space

26 and 27 Alexandra Road, Wisbech, which have been given permission by Fenland District Council to remain as HMOs. Picture; GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists