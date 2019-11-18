Man, 30, admits possession of knife and axe in High Street, March - he's now off to crown court for sentencing

Vincent Evans awaiting sentence after admitting possession this knife and metal hand axe in High Street, March. Picture: Twitter/CambsCops Twitter/CambsCops

A March man has been sent to Cambridge Crown Court after admitting carrying a knife and a small axe in the centre of town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vincent Evans, of East Drive, also admitted resisting arrest when he appeared before magistrates in Peterborough.

Evans was arrested on September 19 after a police officer stopped and searched him in High Street, March.

You may also want to watch:

He "indicated a plea of guilty" when he appeared in court charged with having a kitchen knife in a public place. He also admitted to carrying a 21cm metal hand axe.

The police officer injured his hand after arresting Evans but a police spokesman later said it was "a minor injury which thankfully didn't require hospital treatment".

Evans, 30, was committed to Cambridge Crown Court on a date and time to be fixed and released on unconditional bail.

He also admitted resisting a constable "in the execution of his duty" and will be sentenced for that offence, too.