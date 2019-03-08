Gallery

Paint your dragon! How creative arts initiative Market Place captivated visitors to this year's St George's fayre in March

Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George's fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: DAN DONOVAN Archant

Local creative arts initiative Market Place was part of this year’s St George’s fayre in March inviting visitors to become artists in their ArtZone.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: LORNA O'BRIEN Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: LORNA O'BRIEN

Hundreds of young people and their families enjoyed working with five local artists inspired by this year's theme of dragons and Vikings.

Creating scales for a huge 3D dragon made from recycled materials with Hilary Cox Condron and making dragon eggs and nests with Caitlin Howells.

Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: DAN DONOVAN Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: DAN DONOVAN

There was also an opportunity for creating scary and dramatic masks with Penny Sobr.

She said she loved “seeing children being inspired by one another, it was a wonderful day”.

Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: DAN DONOVAN Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: DAN DONOVAN

Story teller Chip Colquhoun told magical stories to enthralled audiences all day - with epic tales of Viking travels to dragon adventures, the public were called upon to get involved and add sound effects to stories that were “filled with heart lifting wonder and magic”.

Lorna O'Brien, Market Place creative manager said: “It was also fun seeing so many people, of all ages, picking up a paintbrush and adding their artistic mark to March's very own dragon & Viking community mural with arts station master, Dan Donovan.

Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: PENNY Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: PENNY

“He was impressed by everyone, young and old, working together to create amazing pieces of art.”

She added: “Thanks to Fenland District Council for a great day, it was so good to see local families all getting creative and enjoying making art together.”

Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: DAN DONOVAN Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: DAN DONOVAN

Together with photographs of the day the artwork is now on display at March Library until Thursday May 9.

Market Place is part of the Creative People and Places programme, initiated and funded by Arts Council England through the National Lottery. Creative People and Places are about more people taking the lead in choosing, creating and taking part in art experiences in the places where they live.

Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: DAN DONOVAN Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: DAN DONOVAN

There are 21 independent projects, each located in an area where people have traditionally had fewer opportunities to get involved with the arts. Creative People and Places projects have reached 1.45 million people, 91 per cent of who do not regularly engage in the arts.

www.creativepeopleplaces.org.uk www.cppmarketplace.co.uk

Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: DAN DONOVAN Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: DAN DONOVAN

FOOTNOTE: I was persuaded to offer my 'artistic' talents to one of the paintings, that of the dragon.

I had my paint mixed for me by Dan and proceeded to brush stroke the outline of a pipe onto the dragon. I was delighted when later in the day I saw the finished article.

Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: DAN DONOVAN Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: DAN DONOVAN

Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: DAN DONOVAN Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: DAN DONOVAN

Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: DAN DONOVAN Market Place, the creative arts project, took part in St George’s fayre, March, with their ArtZone that covered a variety of entertainments. Picture: DAN DONOVAN

You may also want to watch: