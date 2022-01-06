March library (pictured) opened its doors on New Years Eve (December 31 2021) for locals to collect Covid-19 lateral flow test kits (inset). - Credit: ARCHANT / Twitter/Isobel Hunter MBE

March library went the extra mile over the Christmas holidays after opening up to distribute Covid-19 lateral flow test kits to those who needed them.

Staff at the library opened up the doors on New Year’s Eve (December 31 2021) at 10am and handed the test kits out to the community on a first come first serve basis.

The library itself was closed for the Christmas period until January 4 2022, but staff opened up the main doors in order to provide the kits.

March library, along with others in the surrounding area, has been providing Covid-19 lateral flow test kits at their site since November 1 2021.

It's been part of a trial in Cambridgeshire County Council’s drive to reduce the spread of the virus.

At the moment, the library is still receiving and supplying kits to the community.

If you need a home testing kit, visit Cambridgeshire County Council's website to view the libraries in the area taking part.