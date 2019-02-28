Advanced search

More than £1,100 raised at Christmas by March Lions split between three local organisations

28 February, 2019 - 10:28
More than £1,100 raised by March Lions last Christmas has been handed out to three local organisations. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Money raised by March Lions at their ‘Santa on Tour’ and stall at the March Christmas Market has been split between three local organisations.

A total of £1,140 has been donated to three important Fenland-based causes following the Lions’ Christmas fundraising efforts.

The money has been split between The Fen Tigers, The Fenland Music Centre Association and The East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The Fen Tigers, formed in 2016, play Goalball, a sport which can be played by all and is one of the only sports sighted, blind and visually impaired people are able to play.

A spokesman for March Lions said: “The blind and visually impaired are often excluded from sports in schools because of health and safety reasons.

“Here is a club and sport that provides for everyone. They practice at the Neale-Wade Academy on Saturdays. Probably the most successful sports club in Fenland.”

The Fenland Music Centre Association, formed in 1967, provides support and opportunities for local musicians in Fenland.

They meet every Friday evening during school term time at March Community Centre between 6pm and 9pm.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance provides emergency medical cover and transport to hospital for those suffering with serious injuries.

The spokesman added: “They are seen flying in our area regularly. We hope we never need their service but knowing they are there, gives us a sense of security.”

