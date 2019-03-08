Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New president for March Lions Club

PUBLISHED: 10:45 13 July 2019

Outgoing March Lions Club president, Trevor Stockbridge, hands over his chain of office to the club's new president, Lion John Potter. Picture: RICHARD MARTIN.

Outgoing March Lions Club president, Trevor Stockbridge, hands over his chain of office to the club's new president, Lion John Potter. Picture: RICHARD MARTIN.

Archant

March Lions Club has a new president.

Outgoing president Trevor Stockbridge handed over his chain of office to the club's new president, Lion John Potter.

You may also want to watch:

March Lions Club are a voluntary organisation raising money to support local and national charities through their gala, Santa's Sleigh and other events.

The group meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Oliver Cromwell Hotel in March.

If you interested in helping the club or would like more information please contact the club sectary, Lion Derek Rutter, on 01354 651892 or email derek@rutter.force9.co.uk

Most Read

Domino’s Pizza officials hit back at claims that March man’s 13.5 inch large pizza was ‘an inch short’ with hilarious response

Domino�s Pizza�s hilarious response to our story of the �inch short� pizza bought from the March restaurant. Picture: Facebook / Conor Beart

Robert Lea aka Speedy of Chatteris told ‘he will not walk freely or independently’ again after he was allegedly assaulted by teen at Christmas

Robert Lea who is known locally as Speedy (pictured) has reportedly been told he will never walk freely again following an alleged assault on Christmas Day in Chatteris last year. Picture: Archant / FILE / Google Maps

‘How dare they’: March man slams take-away restaurant after his large 13.5 inch pizza arrives ‘an inch short’ at just 12.5

The pizza ordered by Conor Beart at Domino's in March which he claims to be ‘one inch short’. Picture: Google Maps / Facebook / Conor Beart

Dramatic video emerges of huge Pondersbridge blaze which destroyed number of outbuildings, fencing and trees

Footage from the blaze which took place at around 3am this morning (July 8) at Ramsey Road in Pondersbridge. Picture: Twitter / AF Photographic

The Government is giving us cash but tell US what YOU would like done to boost town centre of March?

Behind the 'curtains' of a summer's day in March, the retail sector is by no means as healthy as it once was. The tonw may look and feel busy but retailers are hurting. Now a £150,000 boost from the Government could help to revitalise our town centre. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

Domino’s Pizza officials hit back at claims that March man’s 13.5 inch large pizza was ‘an inch short’ with hilarious response

Domino�s Pizza�s hilarious response to our story of the �inch short� pizza bought from the March restaurant. Picture: Facebook / Conor Beart

Robert Lea aka Speedy of Chatteris told ‘he will not walk freely or independently’ again after he was allegedly assaulted by teen at Christmas

Robert Lea who is known locally as Speedy (pictured) has reportedly been told he will never walk freely again following an alleged assault on Christmas Day in Chatteris last year. Picture: Archant / FILE / Google Maps

‘How dare they’: March man slams take-away restaurant after his large 13.5 inch pizza arrives ‘an inch short’ at just 12.5

The pizza ordered by Conor Beart at Domino's in March which he claims to be ‘one inch short’. Picture: Google Maps / Facebook / Conor Beart

Dramatic video emerges of huge Pondersbridge blaze which destroyed number of outbuildings, fencing and trees

Footage from the blaze which took place at around 3am this morning (July 8) at Ramsey Road in Pondersbridge. Picture: Twitter / AF Photographic

The Government is giving us cash but tell US what YOU would like done to boost town centre of March?

Behind the 'curtains' of a summer's day in March, the retail sector is by no means as healthy as it once was. The tonw may look and feel busy but retailers are hurting. Now a £150,000 boost from the Government could help to revitalise our town centre. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Latest from the Cambs Times

New permit scheme will stop residents from neighbouring counties using OUR household recycling centres as dumping ground for commercial waste

Where Cambridgeshire County Council has its household recycling centres

Open day at Dunham’s Wood Light Railway in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support

Charity open day at Dunham’s Wood Light Railway in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: FACEBOOK

New president for March Lions Club

Outgoing March Lions Club president, Trevor Stockbridge, hands over his chain of office to the club's new president, Lion John Potter. Picture: RICHARD MARTIN.

The Government is giving us cash but tell US what YOU would like done to boost town centre of March?

Behind the 'curtains' of a summer's day in March, the retail sector is by no means as healthy as it once was. The tonw may look and feel busy but retailers are hurting. Now a £150,000 boost from the Government could help to revitalise our town centre. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Domino’s Pizza officials hit back at claims that March man’s 13.5 inch large pizza was ‘an inch short’ with hilarious response

Domino�s Pizza�s hilarious response to our story of the �inch short� pizza bought from the March restaurant. Picture: Facebook / Conor Beart
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists