New president for March Lions Club

Outgoing March Lions Club president, Trevor Stockbridge, hands over his chain of office to the club's new president, Lion John Potter. Picture: RICHARD MARTIN. Archant

March Lions Club has a new president.

Outgoing president Trevor Stockbridge handed over his chain of office to the club's new president, Lion John Potter.

March Lions Club are a voluntary organisation raising money to support local and national charities through their gala, Santa's Sleigh and other events.

The group meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Oliver Cromwell Hotel in March.

If you interested in helping the club or would like more information please contact the club sectary, Lion Derek Rutter, on 01354 651892 or email derek@rutter.force9.co.uk