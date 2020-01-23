Advanced search

Young leaders awarded for loyal service at March Lions presentation night

PUBLISHED: 11:21 23 January 2020

March Lions awarded young leaders in service certificates at their presentation night. Picture: MARCH LIONS

March Lions awarded young leaders in service certificates at their presentation night. Picture: MARCH LIONS

March Lions recognised young people of the town for their loyal service at a presentation night this week.

The club awarded 17 people with their young leaders in service certificates on Wednesday (January 22), presented by Colonel Mark Knight MBE DL Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire.

Between them, the young leaders contributed a total of 2,367 hours of voluntary service last year.

March Lions Club are a voluntary organisation that raises money to support local and national charities through their gala, Santa's Sleigh and other events.

In September, the Lions gave charities that missed out on raising cash at last year's rain-soaked March Summer Festival, including Macmillan Cancer Support, a free space to fundraise at the Mill View scout hall.

The group meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Oliver Cromwell Hotel in March.

If you interested in helping the club or would like more information please contact the club secretary, Lion Derek Rutter, on 01354 651892 or email derek@rutter.force9.co.uk

