March woman is thanked for setting up the town’s Foodbank

March Lions President Trevor Stockbridge presented a Centennial Plaque to Barbara Taylor. The Centennial Plaque is the highest award made by Lions in recognition of work in the community.Picture: MARCH LIONS Archant

A centennial plaque has been awarded to a March woman in recognition of her dedication to running the Food Bank.

March Lions President Trevor Stockbridge presented the plaque to Barbara Taylor.

It is the highest award made by Lions in recognition of work in the community.

Barbara took the lead role in setting up the March Foodbank five years ago, following presentations to Churches Together in March by the Trussell Trust.

Barry Wales, March Lions press officer, said: “Without her efforts it is unlikely that the Food bank would have got off the ground so quickly and successfully and become a crucial resource for March and surrounding areas.”

Barbara liaised with the Trussell Trust, and negotiated premises for food storage and the weekly Foodbank sessions.

She set up all the necessary administrative procedures and arranged training for volunteers.

She liaised with agencies and advertised the service and also worked with supermarkets to establish food collection points.

The Food Bank has now been running successfully for more than five years.

Barbara continues to coordinate its work which has proved to be an invaluable resource for people in March.

Demand continues to increase with around 20 food vouchers presented each week.

Barbara has undertaken the work whilst continuing to work professionally for three days a week.