Lions continue Covid-19 support with school donations

Derek Rutter (right), president of March Lions, presented the journals to Fiona McCallum, headteacher at Cavalry Primary School. Picture: MARCH LIONS Archant

March Lions have continued to support the local community through the Covid-19 pandemic by providing generous donations to some of the town’s schools.

The club agreed to provide up to £200 of funding for Burrowmoor, Westwood, All Saints and Cavalry primary schools, which will go towards different projects.

Burrowmoor decided they would like signage and labelling for the development of their ‘Buddy’ system, while Westwood used the funding to help their YMCA programme, which provides one-to-one play therapy sessions.

Meanwhile, All Saints needed extra gardening tools to expand their gardening club, which provides relaxation and involvement within the environment.

Cavalry will benefit from the funds to buy much-needed journals to help students through the issues and difficulties they have experienced.

A spokesperson for March Lions said: “Our ability to raise funds for good causes has been severely curtailed by the pandemic, but we decided that when the schools returned, we wanted to help them support students who might be experiencing difficulties due to not having been in school for such a long period.”

The club were able to provide a donation to the March Food Bank earlier during the outbreak, which enabled them to purchase essential items.

