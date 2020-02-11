March Lions support patients at Papworth Hospital by donating more than £400

Hospital donation from generous March Lions at Papworth. Picture: DEREK RUTTER Archant

A cheque of £425 from March Lions was presented to the Royal Papworth Hospital Charity to help them make a difference to patient care.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

President lion John Potter accompanied by other members of the club handed over the money to Jessica Hughes from the charity at Papworth Hospital on February 10.

These funds were collected from the people of March during the "Santa on Tour" collection in the run up to Christmas.

You may also want to watch:

The Royal Papworth Hospital Charity exists to support ground-breaking work at the hospital and ensuring it provides the highest standards of care, while also ensuring the development of new ways of treating heart and lung disease.

For more information about March Lions Club and what they do, please contact Derek Rutter, secretary March Lions Club on 01354 651892, or by email derek@rutter.force9.co.uk