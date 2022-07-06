Three March locals win £30k each on Postcode Lottery

The draw was part of the People's Postcode Lottery's "£30k a day" draw. - Credit: Skywall Photography

Three individuals from March have all won £30,000 on the People's Postcode Lottery.

The lucky winners were announced at 10.55am today (Wednesday, July 6).

All three of the individuals to win £30,000 are neighbours, with PE15 8LN being the winning postcode.

The win is part of the People's Postcode Lottery's "£30k a day" draw.

The draw will see winners from Saturday, June 4, to Friday, July 8, receive the winnings.

THREE lucky #PostcodeLotteryPeople from #March will be celebrating today after their postcode won today's #30KADAY! 🎉



A fantastic £30,000 will be winging its way over to each of them! 💸



Congratulations winners 🎉 pic.twitter.com/AuLESdexOJ — Postcode Lottery (@PostcodeLottery) July 6, 2022

A spokesperson for the People's Postcode Lottery said: "Three lucky Postcode Lottery People from March will be celebrating today after their postcode won today's £30k a day!

"A fantastic £30,000 will be winging its way over to each of them!

"Congratulations winners."

In April, eight postcodes from across Cambridgeshire won the People's Postcode Lottery's daily prize.

Each player who purchased a ticket, received £1,000 per entry.

Addresses in Whittlesey, Burwell, St Neots, Royston and Huntingdon were all selected at the time.