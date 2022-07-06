Three March locals win £30k each on Postcode Lottery
- Credit: Skywall Photography
Three individuals from March have all won £30,000 on the People's Postcode Lottery.
The lucky winners were announced at 10.55am today (Wednesday, July 6).
All three of the individuals to win £30,000 are neighbours, with PE15 8LN being the winning postcode.
The win is part of the People's Postcode Lottery's "£30k a day" draw.
The draw will see winners from Saturday, June 4, to Friday, July 8, receive the winnings.
A spokesperson for the People's Postcode Lottery said: "Three lucky Postcode Lottery People from March will be celebrating today after their postcode won today's £30k a day!
"A fantastic £30,000 will be winging its way over to each of them!
Most Read
- 1 Three March locals win £30k each on Postcode Lottery
- 2 Man assaulted partner and police officers in March
- 3 Council calls for return to mask wearing as Covid soars
- 4 Man repeatedly stabbed nine-year-old boy in 'random attack'
- 5 Steve Barclay becomes Health Secretary following shock resignations
- 6 Shoplifters 'dragged security guard across floor'
- 7 Covid sweeps across Cambridgeshire as summer wave takes hold
- 8 Woman, 80, dies following A141 crash
- 9 Rikki Neave’s mother calls for tougher sentence for son’s murderer
- 10 Arsonist started fire in Wisbech care home
"Congratulations winners."
In April, eight postcodes from across Cambridgeshire won the People's Postcode Lottery's daily prize.
Each player who purchased a ticket, received £1,000 per entry.
Addresses in Whittlesey, Burwell, St Neots, Royston and Huntingdon were all selected at the time.