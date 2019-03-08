March man who drove on the Isle of Ely Way whilst nearly three times over the drink drive limit banned from the roads for more than two years

Police caught a March man nearly three times over the drink drive limit on the Isle of Ely Way, March. Picture; GOOGLE Archant

A March man who was nearly three times over the drink drive limit when he was stopped on the Isle of Ely Way has been banned from driving for more than two years.

Roger Deller, 57, appeared in the dock at Peterborough magistrates on September 1 when details of the offence were put to him.

Deller pleaded guilty to driving his Corsa on the road on August 28 "after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeded the prescribed limit".

Magistrates also imposed a community order requiring Deller to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Additionally he was also told to pay £90 to fund victim services, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, and disqualified from driving for 25 months.

The magistrates said the period of disqualification could be reduced by 25 weeks if by March 4, 2021, Deller satisfactorily completes a driving course - at his own expense.