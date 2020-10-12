Man charged with being in possession of cocaine after home arrest

March man Lee Hunter has been charged with being in possession of cocaine. The 46-year-old was arrested at his home in Estover Road, March, on Saturday afternoon (October 10) after police spoke with him in connection with an unrelated matter. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

Lee Hunter was arrested at his home in Estover Road on Saturday afternoon (October 10) after police spoke with him in connection with an unrelated matter.

He has since been charged with being in possession of a class A drug and has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on November 23.

Anyone with information about the supply or use of drugs can report it to police online.