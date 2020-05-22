Advanced search

Jail for man who left ex-partner with fractured eye socket after breaking into her home at 4am

PUBLISHED: 14:41 22 May 2020

Peter Green forced his way into his ex-partner’'s home in March at 4am on December 5. The 50-year-old beat her, leaving the victim with a fractured eye socket, black eye and cuts to her face. He has been jailed for two years and six months. Picture: POLICE

Peter Green forced his way into his ex-partner’'s home in March at 4am on December 5. The 50-year-old beat her, leaving the victim with a fractured eye socket, black eye and cuts to her face. He has been jailed for two years and six months. Picture: POLICE

Archant

A man who forced his way into his ex-partner’s March home during the night and beat her, leaving the victim with a fractured eye socket, black eye and cuts to her face, has been jailed.

The victim, who is in her 40s, had heard Peter Green’s shouts but hoped he would leave. However, the 50-year-old entered through a living room window and went to her bedroom at 4am on December 5.

He punched her to the face knocking her unconscious and then turned his aggression on her friend, a man in his 50s, who had stayed at the property.

Green punched the man several times before leaving. The man managed to call police and an ambulance, who took the woman to hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Green was arrested two hours later at his home in High Street, March. In interview he admitted his behaviour was unacceptable and said that he would apologise to god.

On May 21 at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for two years and six months, having previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

DC Jon Edwards, who investigated, said: “This was a traumatic experience for the victims and they must have been terrified.

“Green accepts what he did was wrong and I hope his time in prison will allow him to reflect on his actions.”

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse is urged to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Charity HGV convoy heads from Chatteris to Peterborough to support our NHS heroes - and they’ve already raised £14,000

Peterborough City hospital a roads surrounded by a convoy of 80 plus trucks fr 8pm clap, City, Peterborough Thursday 21 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Street remains closed after sink hole appears in middle of road overnight

Orchard Street in Whittlesey is closed after a sink hole developed overnight. Picture: Eamonn Dorling

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

End of an era as Peterborough greyhound stadium reveals it will cease trading. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Increase in number of care home coronavirus deaths

The number of deaths in Cambridgeshire care homes involving a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 has risen to 95.

Most Read

Charity HGV convoy heads from Chatteris to Peterborough to support our NHS heroes - and they’ve already raised £14,000

Peterborough City hospital a roads surrounded by a convoy of 80 plus trucks fr 8pm clap, City, Peterborough Thursday 21 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Street remains closed after sink hole appears in middle of road overnight

Orchard Street in Whittlesey is closed after a sink hole developed overnight. Picture: Eamonn Dorling

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

End of an era as Peterborough greyhound stadium reveals it will cease trading. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Increase in number of care home coronavirus deaths

The number of deaths in Cambridgeshire care homes involving a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 has risen to 95.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Town has plenty of public car parks say developers as they forge ahead with 19 flats in High Street, March

72-74 High Street March could be demolished and replaced with ground floor shops and 19 flats in a three-storey development. Fenland Council is considering the plans. Picture; FDC

‘Awesome’ HGV charity convoy from Chatteris to Peterborough hospital hailed an extraordinary success

Convoy of around 100 trucks travel from Chatteris to Peterborough City Hospital for the 8pm clap for NHS carers., City, Peterborough Thursday 21 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Lockdown celebrations planned for Wilfred’s 100th birthday party

Wilfred Leonard Thompson of Doddington turns 100 on May 29 and his family have planned a lockdown party for his big day. Picture: Supplied/Family

Farmers make some noise one last time in NHS and care workers tribute

Tractors, forklifts and trucks steamed through Doddington and Wimblington to pay tribute to the NHS and other frontline staff battling the coronavirus. Picture: DAN MASON

Jail for man who left ex-partner with fractured eye socket after breaking into her home at 4am

Peter Green forced his way into his ex-partner’'s home in March at 4am on December 5. The 50-year-old beat her, leaving the victim with a fractured eye socket, black eye and cuts to her face. He has been jailed for two years and six months. Picture: POLICE
Drive 24