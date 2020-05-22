Jail for man who left ex-partner with fractured eye socket after breaking into her home at 4am

Peter Green forced his way into his ex-partner’'s home in March at 4am on December 5. The 50-year-old beat her, leaving the victim with a fractured eye socket, black eye and cuts to her face. He has been jailed for two years and six months. Picture: POLICE Archant

A man who forced his way into his ex-partner’s March home during the night and beat her, leaving the victim with a fractured eye socket, black eye and cuts to her face, has been jailed.

The victim, who is in her 40s, had heard Peter Green’s shouts but hoped he would leave. However, the 50-year-old entered through a living room window and went to her bedroom at 4am on December 5.

He punched her to the face knocking her unconscious and then turned his aggression on her friend, a man in his 50s, who had stayed at the property.

Green punched the man several times before leaving. The man managed to call police and an ambulance, who took the woman to hospital.

Green was arrested two hours later at his home in High Street, March. In interview he admitted his behaviour was unacceptable and said that he would apologise to god.

On May 21 at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for two years and six months, having previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

DC Jon Edwards, who investigated, said: “This was a traumatic experience for the victims and they must have been terrified.

“Green accepts what he did was wrong and I hope his time in prison will allow him to reflect on his actions.”

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse is urged to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse