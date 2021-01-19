Video

Published: 3:42 PM January 19, 2021

Jordan Simon from March proposed to his girlfriend Beth Dodge in front of their families live on video call from his hospital room. - Credit: Family/Supplied

A man who spent Christmas alone in intensive care was allowed to propose to his girlfriend in front of their families watching via video link.

With visits halted due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, Jordan Simon from March was unsure how he was going to pull of his planned proposal.

The 24-year-old was given permission by Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge for his girlfriend Beth Dodge to visit due to the “exceptional circumstance”.

Jordan gets down on one knee and pops the question. - Credit: Sarah Tustin

Jordan had been doing well since a heart transplant eight years ago, but things took a turn for the worse when he was rushed into hospital on December 22.

He arrived home on Monday (January 18) following his long stint in intensive care, but returns with his fiancé as they now make plans to tie the knot.

The happy couple drink to the occasion. - Credit: Sarah Tustin

Streaming live in front of his grandparents, brothers, sister dad and step dad, Jordan got down on one knee and asked the question on December 30.

Happiness fills the room as doctors, nurses and Jordan’s mum, Sarah, try to hold back their tears as Beth says ‘yes’ and the couple hold exchange a long hug.

Doctors and nurses clap as Beth says 'Yes'. - Credit: Sarah Tustin

“Obviously I'd have liked it to be a bit more romantic, but, to be honest, the way it played out, it was just so lovely,” said Mr Simon.

“He had been planning it all year bless him,” said Jordan’s mum after he was welcomed back to the family home this week. “It was an emotional time.”

The proposal video has been shared all over the world after being shared by BBC News; Jordan now has interviews queued up with ITV News and The Jeremy Vine Show.

His brother, Jack, said: “Jordan originally planned to propose Christmas Eve however was rushed to hospital due to his heart and kidneys.

Jordan with his brother Jack after returning home. - Credit: Family/Supplied

“But unlike most people, being in intensive care wasn’t going to stop him, Beth and mum visited Papworth with us all watching on face time.

“After a few minutes, Jordan was down on one knee, it’s been emotional for us all, but we all stayed strong and Jordan has proved yet again how strong he is.

“I am truly honoured to be your brother, and your best man!”

Jordan back at home with his family. - Credit: Family/Supplied

Staff at Royal Papworth got Jordan ready for he asked the big question, nurses did his hair and dressed him up smart before Beth arrived.

“That's two records Jordan has broken now,” added Jack. “The first person to have a McDonald’s in intensive care in Great Ormand Street Hospital and the first person (I think) to propose in intensive care, Papworth!”