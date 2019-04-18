Advanced search

Meet the March man completing dares to raise cash for family who lost their home in large Church Street fire

18 April, 2019 - 16:55
Dan Martin (pictured), who has lived in March for most of his life, is taking on sponsored dares to raise cash for the owners of the home destroyed in the Church Street fire. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Dan Martin (pictured), who has lived in March for most of his life, is taking on sponsored dares to raise cash for the owners of the home destroyed in the Church Street fire. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

HARRY RUTTER

A Cambridgeshire man is taking on sponsored dares in a bid to raise as much cash as he can for the family who lost their home in the Church Street fire.

The blaze ripped through the March home on Sunday, April 14, destroying not only the house, but two cars and the owner's boat – amazingly no one was injured.

Church Street residents were evacuated to Neale-Wade Academy as the fire continued to spread from the home into the garden – putting neighbours' homes at risk.

Local man Dan Martin decided something had to be done after he saw what had happened in his home town on social media whilst he was away on holiday.

Dan Martin (pictured), who has lived in March for most of his life, is taking on sponsored dares to raise cash for the owners of the home destroyed in the Church Street fire. Picture: PETER WESTDan Martin (pictured), who has lived in March for most of his life, is taking on sponsored dares to raise cash for the owners of the home destroyed in the Church Street fire. Picture: PETER WEST

Using his already well-established Facebook pages, Dan decided to take on sponsored dares to raise money for his close friends who lost their home last weekend.

He said: “Instead of doing a 'Go Fund Me' page or a one-off fundraiser, I'm trying to encourage people to dare me to do more than one challenge.

“That way, hopefully people can donate more than once. The rule is, if I choose your challenge you have to sponsor me to do it, that's the idea.”

Dan Martin (pictured), who has lived in March for most of his life, is taking on sponsored dares to raise cash for the owners of the home destroyed in the Church Street fire. Picture: HARRY RUTTERDan Martin (pictured), who has lived in March for most of his life, is taking on sponsored dares to raise cash for the owners of the home destroyed in the Church Street fire. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

One of Dan's colleagues has already donated £160 for him to spray paint his hair on for his interview with this newspaper – a challenge that he has willingly accepted.

Mr Martin, who has recently moved to Peterborough from the Fens, shares his work yard with the unnamed homeowner who Dan says has helped him through hard times in his life.

He added: “When I've fallen on tough times, he [the homeowner] has always been there to help. He supports me, gives me advice and he has never been a bad person.

Dan Martin (pictured), who has lived in March for most of his life, is taking on sponsored dares to raise cash for the owners of the home destroyed in the Church Street fire. Picture: HARRY RUTTERDan Martin (pictured), who has lived in March for most of his life, is taking on sponsored dares to raise cash for the owners of the home destroyed in the Church Street fire. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

“If anyone deserves this help, it's definitely this family.”

Dan is already well-known in the area for setting up his 'The Wildlife Rescue Guy' Facebook page which sees him take care of local injured animals.

His page, where he will also be taking dare requests, has more than 1,000 likes and has been in operation for more than two years.

Dan Martin (pictured), who has lived in March for most of his life, is taking on sponsored dares to raise cash for the owners of the home destroyed in the Church Street fire. Picture: HARRY RUTTERDan Martin (pictured), who has lived in March for most of his life, is taking on sponsored dares to raise cash for the owners of the home destroyed in the Church Street fire. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

He added: “I just like charity; it's my thing at the moment. I like helping out. Anyone can just come up to me and tap me on the shoulder to give me a dare.

“I couldn't even put a number on the amount I'm hoping to raise. I'm planning on taking dare requests until the end of this month but the more dares I get, the more I can raise.”

To send Dan a dare, visit his Facebook profile and send him a message: www.facebook.com/dan.martin.5203

Spate of shed burglaries in Chatteris and Doddington brought to an end as police arrest two men

Since two 20-year-old men from Chatteris were handed conditional cautions earlier this week in connection with the recent shed break-in series in the Chatteris and Doddington areas, we've not seen any further offences. Picture: FENLAND POLICE.

'I would like to let you know that I loved you': Family release heartbreaking tribute as three victims named in fatal Fletton Parkway crash

A grieving family have shared a heartbreaking tribute after three people died in a crash in Peterborough.Tomas (left) Jana (middle) and Marko (right). Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Fears that gas cylinders might explode led to residents in part of March being evacuated after blaze breaks out near church

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Devastating March house fire is 'not suspicious', say fire service

March house fire is tackled by more than 40 firefighters on Sunday April 14. Cambs Fire Service say it is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: PETER WEST.

Most Read

