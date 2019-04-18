Video

Meet the March man completing dares to raise cash for family who lost their home in large Church Street fire

Dan Martin (pictured), who has lived in March for most of his life, is taking on sponsored dares to raise cash for the owners of the home destroyed in the Church Street fire. Picture: HARRY RUTTER HARRY RUTTER

A Cambridgeshire man is taking on sponsored dares in a bid to raise as much cash as he can for the family who lost their home in the Church Street fire.

The blaze ripped through the March home on Sunday, April 14, destroying not only the house, but two cars and the owner's boat – amazingly no one was injured.

Church Street residents were evacuated to Neale-Wade Academy as the fire continued to spread from the home into the garden – putting neighbours' homes at risk.

Local man Dan Martin decided something had to be done after he saw what had happened in his home town on social media whilst he was away on holiday.

Using his already well-established Facebook pages, Dan decided to take on sponsored dares to raise money for his close friends who lost their home last weekend.

He said: “Instead of doing a 'Go Fund Me' page or a one-off fundraiser, I'm trying to encourage people to dare me to do more than one challenge.

“That way, hopefully people can donate more than once. The rule is, if I choose your challenge you have to sponsor me to do it, that's the idea.”

One of Dan's colleagues has already donated £160 for him to spray paint his hair on for his interview with this newspaper – a challenge that he has willingly accepted.

Mr Martin, who has recently moved to Peterborough from the Fens, shares his work yard with the unnamed homeowner who Dan says has helped him through hard times in his life.

He added: “When I've fallen on tough times, he [the homeowner] has always been there to help. He supports me, gives me advice and he has never been a bad person.

“If anyone deserves this help, it's definitely this family.”

Dan is already well-known in the area for setting up his 'The Wildlife Rescue Guy' Facebook page which sees him take care of local injured animals.

His page, where he will also be taking dare requests, has more than 1,000 likes and has been in operation for more than two years.

He added: “I just like charity; it's my thing at the moment. I like helping out. Anyone can just come up to me and tap me on the shoulder to give me a dare.

“I couldn't even put a number on the amount I'm hoping to raise. I'm planning on taking dare requests until the end of this month but the more dares I get, the more I can raise.”

To send Dan a dare, visit his Facebook profile and send him a message: www.facebook.com/dan.martin.5203