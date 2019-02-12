March swimmers achieve 71 personal bests in county championships

March Marlins earn 71 personal bests at county swimming championships. Picture: EMMA HANLEY Archant

Swimmers smashed 71 personal bests during a county championship contest held over three weekends.

March Marlins swimmers took part in the event held at swimming pools in Cambridge and Whittlesey.

Emma Hanley, of the Marlins, said: “A phenomenal 71 personal bests were achieved. A huge thank you goes to coaches Sue Cole, Terri Beaver and team manager, Colin Cumbridge, plus all those assisting pool side.”

Brothers Sam and Harry Smith earned eight personal best times each, with Sam going on to race in four finals, finishing his 100m backstroke heat with a bronze.

Sam also attained a new regional qualification in 50m and 100m backstroke.

Luke Ruggles took home gold for his age group in the 400m freestyle, 200m backstroke and the 400m individual medley.

He collected silver in four other races and a bronze in the 50m backstroke.

Ruggles gained personal best times in seven races and earned places in four final races, coming away with silver in the 100m backstroke and bronze in the 50m freestyle.

He also won regional qualification times in 50m and 100m breaststroke.

Molly McGowen brought home gold and a personal best in the 1500m freestyle which achieved a county record for her age group with this result.

Tom Hanley came away with a silver and bronze in the 100m freestyle and 200m breaststroke respectively and also obtained places in the finals of the 50m freestyle and 100m breaststroke, picking up a bronze in the freestyle.

Una Ansone made it to the finals of the 50m backstroke, taking home bronze following two bronze placings in her age group of the 50m and 100m backstroke races. Una reached regional qualification times for 100m and 200m backstroke.

Chloe Cook acquired a bronze in the 200m butterfly and went on to swim in the finals of the 100m breaststroke and 100m fly. She also finished with a regional qualification for the 200m breaststroke.

Jacob Cowin gained a bronze in the 100m backstroke and took part in two final races. Jacob reached regional qualification times for 50m and 100m backstroke.

Other finalists were Graham Shaw, Jonas Meckauskas, Harry Rayner, Georgia Ambrose Freddie Allen, Connor Rickard and Joel Jordan.

Personal best times were achieved by Hannah Jordan, Jude Staton, Luke Cumbridge, Katrina Dale, Thea Hanley, Jacob Halls, Rosetta Schauenburg-Kent, Olivia Tunley, Connor Rickard, Kiera Simpson, Saule Majauskis, Theo Liversedge, James Cowin and Ciara Mason.

The championships ended with exciting relay events which saw the 14 to 16 year age group place third in the 200m medley race finishing in a time of 1.59.90. The 11 years and under team also came third in the 200m freestyle.

Also swimming were, Hattie Carter-Kitchingman, Jacob Lowe, Dan Riches, Garry Mavin and Martyn Fresher, Luis Souto Hill, Abigail Watsham, Ruby Saunders, Layla Bullman, Archie Stewart, Louis Beningfield, Rebecca Jordan, Andrew Fresher and Henry Gooch.