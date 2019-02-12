Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

March swimmers achieve 71 personal bests in county championships

PUBLISHED: 11:46 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 19 February 2019

March Marlins earn 71 personal bests at county swimming championships. Picture: EMMA HANLEY

March Marlins earn 71 personal bests at county swimming championships. Picture: EMMA HANLEY

Archant

Swimmers smashed 71 personal bests during a county championship contest held over three weekends.

March Marlins swimmers took part in the event held at swimming pools in Cambridge and Whittlesey.

Emma Hanley, of the Marlins, said: “A phenomenal 71 personal bests were achieved. A huge thank you goes to coaches Sue Cole, Terri Beaver and team manager, Colin Cumbridge, plus all those assisting pool side.”

Brothers Sam and Harry Smith earned eight personal best times each, with Sam going on to race in four finals, finishing his 100m backstroke heat with a bronze.

Sam also attained a new regional qualification in 50m and 100m backstroke.

Luke Ruggles took home gold for his age group in the 400m freestyle, 200m backstroke and the 400m individual medley.

He collected silver in four other races and a bronze in the 50m backstroke.

Ruggles gained personal best times in seven races and earned places in four final races, coming away with silver in the 100m backstroke and bronze in the 50m freestyle.

He also won regional qualification times in 50m and 100m breaststroke.

Molly McGowen brought home gold and a personal best in the 1500m freestyle which achieved a county record for her age group with this result.

Tom Hanley came away with a silver and bronze in the 100m freestyle and 200m breaststroke respectively and also obtained places in the finals of the 50m freestyle and 100m breaststroke, picking up a bronze in the freestyle.

Una Ansone made it to the finals of the 50m backstroke, taking home bronze following two bronze placings in her age group of the 50m and 100m backstroke races. Una reached regional qualification times for 100m and 200m backstroke.

Chloe Cook acquired a bronze in the 200m butterfly and went on to swim in the finals of the 100m breaststroke and 100m fly. She also finished with a regional qualification for the 200m breaststroke.

Jacob Cowin gained a bronze in the 100m backstroke and took part in two final races. Jacob reached regional qualification times for 50m and 100m backstroke.

Other finalists were Graham Shaw, Jonas Meckauskas, Harry Rayner, Georgia Ambrose Freddie Allen, Connor Rickard and Joel Jordan.

Personal best times were achieved by Hannah Jordan, Jude Staton, Luke Cumbridge, Katrina Dale, Thea Hanley, Jacob Halls, Rosetta Schauenburg-Kent, Olivia Tunley, Connor Rickard, Kiera Simpson, Saule Majauskis, Theo Liversedge, James Cowin and Ciara Mason.

The championships ended with exciting relay events which saw the 14 to 16 year age group place third in the 200m medley race finishing in a time of 1.59.90. The 11 years and under team also came third in the 200m freestyle.

Also swimming were, Hattie Carter-Kitchingman, Jacob Lowe, Dan Riches, Garry Mavin and Martyn Fresher, Luis Souto Hill, Abigail Watsham, Ruby Saunders, Layla Bullman, Archie Stewart, Louis Beningfield, Rebecca Jordan, Andrew Fresher and Henry Gooch.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance and paramedics attend when man collapses using gym equipment at March hotel

Emergency services attend when a man, thought to be in his 70s, collapes at the gym at the Oliver Cromwell Hotel in March. Picture: CAMBS TIMES

Woman dies after two car collision on the B1040 in Ramsey Road, Whittlesey

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Love in the air at a Valentine’s Ball which raises hundreds for charity

Alzheimer's Society charity ball. Left to right Rachael Richmond, Jo Warren, Sadie Coppin, Marlene Moden. Picture: IAN CARTER

Whittlesey primary school praised for positive improvement three years since last inspection

Whittlesey primary school praised for positive improvement three years since last inspection. Headteacher Rob Litten celebrates with pupils. Picture: PARK LANE PRIMARY.

Delays building on the A14 following collision

The incident is causing long delays on the A14. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Woman dies after two car collision on the B1040 in Ramsey Road, Whittlesey

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Girl Power! Neale-Wade Academy students to fly the ‘footballing’ flag for Fenland

The under 12s 5-a-side national finalists. Back row: Ellie Curson, Molly Kirby, Sarah Southgate, Poppie Brown, Tianna Schunmann. Front row: Skye Warby, Chloe Wheatley. Picture: SUPPLIED

MP welcomes successful end to campaign to lengthen platforms at Littleport and Waterbeach that will bring longer trains and ease congestion

Littleport station which will benefit from a £27m investment across the region by Network Rail. At Littleport the platform is to be extended to enable eight seater coaches to stop there, meaning more passengers will get a seat into Cambridge. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

‘I owe my life to her’: Ten-year-old from Wisbech receives award after saving her mum’s life when she had a stroke while driving

Ten year old Ella Wharf from Wisbech, has received a Highly Commended Life After Stroke Award for calling for help after her Mum had a stroke while driving. Picture: STROKE ASSOCIATION.

Men arrested following raid on cannabis factory in Warboys plead guilty

Around 2,200 plants and growing equipment were seized from the cannabis factory at Warboys Airfield. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists