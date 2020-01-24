Advanced search

Mechanic from March aims to bring the family together with garage launch

PUBLISHED: 15:17 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 24 January 2020

Jamie Coombs is launching his March Fast fit and Servicing garage on Creek Road. Here are images of the garage before (left) and after the refurbishment. Pictures: JAMIE COOMBS

Jamie Coombs is launching his March Fast fit and Servicing garage on Creek Road. Here are images of the garage before (left) and after the refurbishment. Pictures: JAMIE COOMBS

Archant

A mechanic from March is aiming to bring the family together with the opening of his new garage.

Jamie Coombs and 21-year-old son Brandon hope to create new opportunities from March Fast fit and Servicing on Creek Road, after thinking of the idea in June last year.

Mr Coombs, who has been in the motor trade for 25 years, said: "The business gives my son and wife an opportunity to learn a new trade and to open up possibilities.

"Brandon has turned into the ideal person, and opening the garage gives him a step forward and something to look forward to."

Work is still being done ahead of the launch on February 3, which has cost around £30,000, and Mr Coombs also aims to educate customers on tricks of the trade through taking photos and videos.

You may also want to watch:

"I want to build a relationship with people and build a reputation," he added.

"It is a hell of a gamble and a relationship gamble too!"

For more information, visit https://www.marchservicing.co.uk or call Jamie on 01354 655666.

Most Read

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

Five fire crews dispatched to save four people ‘stranded in a car in flood water’ at Welney Wash

Four people were rescued from a car stuck in flood water at Welney Wash. Picture: Terry Harris/FILE

Porsche worth around £60,000 seized by Cambs cops after driver found without one important thing

A Porsche Panamera � worth around �60,000 � was seized by cops in Cambridgeshire after the driver was missing one vital thing. Picture: Facebook/Cambs Cops

Affordable housing and thousands in community benefit payments DROPPED as council prepares to accept £10k instead to allow 28 homes to be built in March

Berryfield development where 28 houses were approved six years ago.But a viability study has now ruled out any affordable housing.

Former Chatteris bank to become HMO for seven residents if Fenland planners agree

10 Market Hill Chatteris could become an HMO for seven people.

Most Read

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

Five fire crews dispatched to save four people ‘stranded in a car in flood water’ at Welney Wash

Four people were rescued from a car stuck in flood water at Welney Wash. Picture: Terry Harris/FILE

Porsche worth around £60,000 seized by Cambs cops after driver found without one important thing

A Porsche Panamera � worth around �60,000 � was seized by cops in Cambridgeshire after the driver was missing one vital thing. Picture: Facebook/Cambs Cops

Affordable housing and thousands in community benefit payments DROPPED as council prepares to accept £10k instead to allow 28 homes to be built in March

Berryfield development where 28 houses were approved six years ago.But a viability study has now ruled out any affordable housing.

Former Chatteris bank to become HMO for seven residents if Fenland planners agree

10 Market Hill Chatteris could become an HMO for seven people.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Trains cancelled to London this weekend due to upgrade work

East Coast Mainline passengers are being alerted about major engineering work affecting services this weekend.

Woman flown to hospital with serious injuries after motorbike crashes into concrete post on A1101 at Leverington

Woman flown to hospital with serious injuries after her motorbike crashed into a concrete post in Leverington. The single-vehicle collision happened on the A1101 at the junction with Gypsy Lane. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

Whittlesey woman arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court

Whittlesey woman arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court. Officers carried out a warrant at an address in Sorrell Avenue at 4.50pm on January 23. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Cambridgeshire family carrying faulty gene that increases risk of breast cancer share their story ahead of World Cancer Day

Cambridgeshire family carrying a faulty gene that increases the risk of breast cancer stand united supporting Cancer Research UK. Sisters Debbie Cross (left) and Gail Ashman (right) were both struck down by breast cancer 25 years apart and now Debbie�s daughter, Rebecca (37), has recently discovered she has also inherited the faulty gene. Picture: PATRICK KEELY
Drive 24