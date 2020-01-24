Mechanic from March aims to bring the family together with garage launch

Jamie Coombs is launching his March Fast fit and Servicing garage on Creek Road. Here are images of the garage before (left) and after the refurbishment. Pictures: JAMIE COOMBS Archant

A mechanic from March is aiming to bring the family together with the opening of his new garage.

Jamie Coombs and 21-year-old son Brandon hope to create new opportunities from March Fast fit and Servicing on Creek Road, after thinking of the idea in June last year.

Mr Coombs, who has been in the motor trade for 25 years, said: "The business gives my son and wife an opportunity to learn a new trade and to open up possibilities.

"Brandon has turned into the ideal person, and opening the garage gives him a step forward and something to look forward to."

Work is still being done ahead of the launch on February 3, which has cost around £30,000, and Mr Coombs also aims to educate customers on tricks of the trade through taking photos and videos.

"I want to build a relationship with people and build a reputation," he added.

"It is a hell of a gamble and a relationship gamble too!"

For more information, visit https://www.marchservicing.co.uk or call Jamie on 01354 655666.