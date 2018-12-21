The March Mummers tour the town centre with their short play – stopping in bars and restaurants

The March Mummers toured the town centre last weekend. Picture: NICKY STOCKMAN NICKY STOCKMAN

The March Mummers group toured the town centre last weekend – taking their short plays to bars and restaurants in March.

They were raising money for the March Summer Festival Committee, who organise the town’s free ‘party in the park’.

All together, £185 was raised for the committee after visiting The Red Lion, Ye Olde Griffin Hotel, The Acre and The Ship.

During their tour of the town, members caught up with Nicky Stockman, presenter of The Folk Show on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Nicky, who lives in Chatteris, said: “I first watched the March Mummers performance in 2012, when I just happened to be in the town, and loved it.

“Their performance is high quality, great fun and is rooted in their community, I look forward to featuring some interviews on my show.”

Clips from all five performances will air on Monday evening from 7pm on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

The performers, in order of appearance, were Mike Thomas (Jim Jack), Keith Cheale (Musician), Malcolm Busby (The Fool).

Rodney Crabb (Beelzebub), Marcus Phillips (King George), Stuart Broad (The Doctor) and Steve Cornell (Dame Jane).

They were accompanied by Maureen James (Prompt) and their collectors Kathy Cornell and Christine Crabb.

Mummers’ plays were once a common feature in rural areas at Christmas time.

The performers, who were often plough boys, entertained audiences in pubs and big houses, as a way of gaining food, money or drink for the festive season.