‘We are good to go’: March and District Museum to reopen for first time since lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:51 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 28 August 2020

March and District Museum will reopen on Saturday, September 11 for Heritage Weekend. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Fenland museum will reopen its doors for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown to mark Heritage Weekend.

March and District Museum on High Street will open to the public on Saturday, September 12 – but will not continue its regular opening times.

The museum will not open on Wednesdays and Saturday openings for September, October and November will be shorter, from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

Visitors are reminded that the wearing masks inside the museum is now a legal requirement.

A spokesperson said: “The museum archivist will be on hand on September 12 to answer visitors’ questions.

“He is particularly keen to obtain local evidence of the lockdown, I.e. photographs, signs and personal recollections.

“There will also be a small exhibition on Pondersbridge kindly loaned by Whittlesey Museum.

“Were you born at March Maternity Home? See our new acquisition the iconic sign that graced the outside of the home for many years.

“October will see a special exhibition in the museum yard on the Upwell Tramway which will be organised and sponsored by Mr Colin Bedford.

“Sadly, the museum’s ever popular Friday night talks have been cancelled for the rest of the year. These will resume in 2021.”

March Museum is run entirely by volunteers and those wanting to help out should email: info@marchmuseum.co.uk

