Charity says thank-you

The theme of this year’s volunteers’ week (June 1-7) is ‘time to say thanks’ and I’d like to extend my gratitude on behalf of EACH to our dedicated supporters, without whom we couldn’t function.

The last year has been a difficult time, our volunteers have been stood down for many months, but as we emerge from lockdown their support has never been more important.

Understandably some of our volunteers have been unable to return and we’re looking for new people to join us.

Whether lending a hand in our shops, tending to hospice gardens, supporting fundraising events or providing practical help at the homes of our service users, volunteers are at the heart of what we deliver.

I’d encourage anyone looking for companionship, to develop new skills and to do something that changes lives, to get in touch and join us. Your time will make a real difference.

A friendly welcome is guaranteed no matter which of our sites you volunteer at and there’s usually a cup of tea, too!

If you’d like to know a bit more please visit www.each.org.uk/volunteering or contact EACH volunteer services: 01223 205183/volunteerservices@each.org.uk.

Phil Gormley, EACH chief executive

The garden at 45 Henson Road, March, will be opening in aid of the NHS on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 June from 10am to 4pm. - Credit: MARIA NIELSON BOM

Open garden

The garden at 45 Henson Road, March, will be opening in aid of the NHS on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 June from 10am to 4pm.

There is a large collection of bonsai and unusual plants and trees in an oriental garden, with water features and a pond.

It is described by visitors as having a relaxing and peaceful atmosphere.

For private viewing, please call 01354 656185.

Maria Nielsen Bom

Dog show

I am holding a fun day dog show on June 20 at Emneth car boot field, PE14 8PG.

It is being held in aid of Doberman rescue charity (no 29110).

There will be 11 pedigree classes and eight fun classes, rosettes and trophies.

There are also special classes for Dobermanns - judging starts at 11am.

Enquiries to Sue Coster via 01354 420401.

Ricky Coster





It’s Volunteers’ Week! The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on national healthcare charity, Sue Ryder, has been immense.

Not only did it have a financial impact on the charity but it also meant that many of our incredible volunteers were unable to support us because of lockdown restrictions.

We are extremely excited that plans are underway to welcome our much missed volunteers back into our hospices.

And share a warm welcome back to our retail volunteers who’ve been able to return since the roadmap allowed non-essential shops to reopen.

Sue Ryder has over 7,119 dedicated volunteers across the country and every single one is an invaluable part of the Sue Ryder organisation.

They enable us to continue providing the expert and compassionate palliative, neurological and bereavement support that we are so well known for.

This Volunteers’ Week we wanted to recognise their fantastic contribution over the past fifteen months, through what has been such a difficult time for so many.

During the pandemic many of our volunteers have had to stay at home shielding at a time they’ve wanted to continue to be there.

Many other volunteers have worked hard developing new skills to help us continue to provide virtual support via our befriending, family support and bereavement services.

Many volunteers have leapt into action taking on amazing fundraising challenges from home to help raise vital funds so our care can continue.

We want to share our thanks with all our volunteers for sticking with us and supporting us during such difficult times.

Our hospices are only part funded by the government, with just 30% of their costs covered on average.

The continued support of our volunteers - whether volunteering their time and skills in our hospices, organising their own fundraising activities or working tirelessly in our shops - play a critical part in helping the charity continue to be there when it matters.

Sue Ryder is committed to making volunteering with us a rewarding, inclusive and empowering experience for everybody.

We’d like to appeal to any of your readers who would like to find out more about joining our team.

However much time you have, we’d love you to hear from you!

To make a difference as a Sue Ryder volunteer, please visit: www.sueryder.org/Volunteer for more information.

Allison Mann, director of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice





Take action

This World Environment Day, Cambridge Carbon Footprint is joining the international movement to raise awareness and generate action on environmental issues by hosting a virtual mass sign up day.

On June 5 Cambridge residents, businesses and organisations are being asked to take part by calculating their carbon footprint and join others across the city in becoming a signatory of the charter.

The city council’s Cambridge climate change charter, developed by Cambridge Carbon Footprint, gives everyone the opportunity to discover more about their carbon emissions and pledge to take climate action, playing a central role in Cambridge’s journey to net zero.

Jasmine Clark, Cambridge Carbon Footprint



Keeping pets cool





As temperatures soar, the RSPCA offers advice and tips to help pet owners keep their furry and feathered friends cool and comfortable.

Dogs and horses need exercise, even when it’s hot. But the RSPCA says you should avoid exercising them in excessively hot weather.

Experts advise walking or riding in the morning or evening when it’s cooler.

When walking dogs keep in mind that pavements can get very hot in the warm weather - if it’s too hot to touch with your hand, then it’s too hot for a dog’s paws.

Spending prolonged periods of time in the sunshine without shade poses a really serious risk to your pet.

It may be better to leave them at home - but no more than four hours.

Never leave pets in vehicles, caravans, conservatories or outbuildings in the warm weather.

Dogs - and other pets - can overheat and die if left in a hot environment, such as a car.

Snakes are most active in June and July so don’t be alarmed if you see one in the wild. Most tend to shy away from people.

Farm animals should have access to shaded areas and clean drinking water.

Transportation of animals in hot weather should be avoided unless absolutely necessary.

If animals are housed during hot weather, buildings must be adequately ventilated and monitored regularly.

Top tips for pet owners in hot weather

Have a go at making some frozen dog treats to keep your pooch cool

Don’t let your pet get sunburnt - use pet-safe sun cream.

Ensure animals have constant access to shade and fresh drinking water at all times.

For animals that are kept outside, remember that as the sun moves during the day so too does the shade.

Keep guinea pigs cool and hydrated by making them a fresh vegetable treat

Check small animals, poultry and other pets twice a day for flystrike.

Keep fish tanks out of direct sunlight and top up water levels of ponds.

Keep an eye out for wildlife when using lawnmowers or strimmers.

Keep pesticides out of reach of animals.

For horses stabled during the day out of the heat, try making them our horse and pony boredom buster treat

Wrap an ice pack or frozen water bottle in a tea towel, or use damp towels for your pet to lie on.

Those with pet chickens can encourage them to stay in shaded areas by hanging up a homemade vegetable garland for chickens

Use cold treats from the fridge for added moisture or make an ice lolly for your dog from pet-friendly ingredients.

Freeze your dog’s water bowl or kong, or add ice cubes to your pet’s bowl.

Fill a paddling pool or spray a hose for your dog to play in but always supervise them around water.

Leave a bowl of fresh drinking water in your garden for birds and other wildlife.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit our website or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181.

Nicola Walker, RSPCA