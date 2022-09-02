News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
March opera club invites you to sing along and audition

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 3:57 PM September 2, 2022
March opera society is inviting you to a singalong workshop and audition for “Calendar Girls the Musical”.

March’s opera society is going to be hosting a singing workshop and auditions for their performance for their next performance of “Calendar Girls the Musical”.

The March and District Amateur Operatic Society a will be hosting these two events in early September at the March Town Hall. 

On Sunday, 4 the group will host a singing workshop from 2-5pm. 

The workshop is open to everyone so “why not come along and have a s just for fun sing through some of the songs from out forthcoming musical.” 

The auditions for their upcoming musical will be held on Sunday, 11 from 2pm. 

The workshop costs £5 to enter however if you decide to join the group at the workshop or before auditions, this £5 will be refunded. 

For further information about the auditions, the groups asks for you to email them at: contactmadaos@gmail.com or contact them on Facebook. 

