March opera club invites you to sing along and audition
- Credit: Archant
March’s opera society is going to be hosting a singing workshop and auditions for their performance for their next performance of “Calendar Girls the Musical”.
The March and District Amateur Operatic Society a will be hosting these two events in early September at the March Town Hall.
On Sunday, 4 the group will host a singing workshop from 2-5pm.
The workshop is open to everyone so “why not come along and have a s just for fun sing through some of the songs from out forthcoming musical.”
The auditions for their upcoming musical will be held on Sunday, 11 from 2pm.
The workshop costs £5 to enter however if you decide to join the group at the workshop or before auditions, this £5 will be refunded.
For further information about the auditions, the groups asks for you to email them at: contactmadaos@gmail.com or contact them on Facebook.