March clubs and residents raise over £2,000 in memory of 'much loved' Fen footballer

Kaleb Ablett played for March Park Rangers under 9's, who have organised the fundraiser. Picture: GOFUNDME/MARCH PARK RANGERS Archant

Sports clubs and residents of March have come together to raise over £2,000 to help fund the funeral of a junior footballer from the Fens.

March Park Rangers organised the GoFundMe page at the weekend after player Kaleb Ablett died on December 30 following a short illness.

When the page was launched, a £3,000 target had been set to help Kaleb's family with the costs.

Writing on the GoFundMe page, the club said: "He was a fun loving, active child who loved nothing more than playing matches and training with his football team. Kaleb was a much loved member of our team who will forever be remembered by his football family."

A minute's silence was held before March Town's fixture on Saturday in Kaleb's memory. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/zrnz6-in-loving-memory-of-kaleb-ablett?fbclid=IwAR2LdLCxP963aTaJItrs7vXT-67v821_IbJQiy-T51MK3uf80Wu6vILZI6o.

On Sunday (January 5), the Hares announced that club president Ray Bennett has died.

Bennett, who was 81, was involved with the club for over 50 years as a player, manager, secretary and treasurer.