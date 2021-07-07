Video

Published: 4:34 PM July 7, 2021 Updated: 4:42 PM July 7, 2021

A house on County Road, March, has been the target for plant stealers for the second time in 14 days. - Credit: Facebook User

Suspected plant thieves have been caught on camera stealing plant pots from the front of houses.

County Road in March is the latest location where the thieves are carrying out their work, after a resident's plants were stolen from outside their house at 10:45pm on Monday night (July 5).

CCTV footage captured by a neighbour shows the thieves slowly walking up to the property, grabbing the pots and plants before walking away.

This is not the first time such an event has happened though; the homeowners’ original set of plants were also picked up by the thieves a couple of weeks ago.

Luckily, a neighbour recorded the whole event, and has now posted the footage on Facebook to remind people to be vigilant when putting plants outside their homes.

This is not the only time such an incident has happened in the area - several of residents have commented on the post, saying they too have had plants and other items stolen.