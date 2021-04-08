Published: 11:45 AM April 8, 2021 Updated: 11:49 AM April 8, 2021

People are being advised not to hand over payment cards or cash after reports of a man knocking on doors in March offering to go shopping. - Credit: POLICING FENLAND FACEBOOK

Police are advising people not to hand over payment cards or cash after reports of a man knocking on doors in March offering to go shopping for people.

Fenland police said they have recently received reports from members of the public of a male knocking on doors offering to do shopping for those who may not be able to get out and do their own.

Police said the man is asking for people to provide him with their bank cards and a shopping list and explains he can do the shopping using contactless payments.

"Whilst this male's intentions may be good, as always, we recommend that you carefully consider who you are handing over any payment cards or cash to," said a police spokesman.

"If in doubt, or if you see any suspicious activity, always call the police."

