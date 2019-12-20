Unexpected Christmas present for March police officers from seven-year-old Eleanor

Officers at March police station were treated to an unexpected present when seven-year-old Eleanor surprised them with a box of mince pies and some chocolates. She is pictured with her mum Fiona and PC Ed Chadderton. Picture: POLICING FENLAND Archant

Officers at March police station were treated to an unexpected present when a seven-year-old girl surprised them with some sweet treats.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers at March police station were treated to an unexpected present when seven-year-old Eleanor surprised them with a box of mince pies and some chocolates. Picture: POLICING FENLAND Officers at March police station were treated to an unexpected present when seven-year-old Eleanor surprised them with a box of mince pies and some chocolates. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Eleanor came to the station with a gift of some chocolates and mince pies to say thank you to the police for keeping her safe over Christmas.

Eleanor was rewarded for her kind gesture with a tour of the station and a look around the police car.

You may also want to watch:

Her mum, Fiona, said Eleanor loves the police and to go on a tour of the station was a fantastic early Christmas present.

PC Ed Chadderton, who surprised the girl, said: "This kind gesture came at a perfect time.

"We have dealt with some tough incidents this week and such a kind gesture makes it all worthwhile."

The post on the Facebook page Policing Fenland was simply signed off with "#12mincepiesofchristmas".