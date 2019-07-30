Gallery

'Failure is not an option': March postman conquers eighth charity trek to raise awareness of dyspraxia

Postman Nick Winterton from March raised £1,500 after completing a gruelling 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District. His trek took him through scenic places. Picture: NICK WINTERTON Archant

A postman from March raised £1,500 after completing a gruelling 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District.

Nick Winterton, who works at the March Delivery Office, took on his eighth charity challenge to raise money for The Dyspraxia Foundation.

This charity provides vital support from birth to adulthood for the complex neurological condition.

Nick has now raised £14,000 pounds after completing several charity challenges in recent years.

"I really enjoyed the challenge although it will rank as one of the most difficult yet," he said.

"The hills were fine but miles of rocky footpaths took their toll on my feet.

"I had major trouble with blisters from about halfway onwards and the night stages were particularly exhausting."

The trek started in and finished in Bakewell, Derbyshire, and was organised by Action Challenge.

It took around 33 hours on July 13 and 14.

Nick said: "Everyone has been so supportive and generous again which always makes every challenge I take on so special and failure is not really an option for me.

"I had three targets this time, to raise awareness of Dyspraxia, raise some money for the foundation and to make sure I completed the challenge.

"I'm so happy that it went so well again, and I achieved all three."

The Dyspraxia Foundation was in contact with Nick during his challenge and promoted the event nationally on their Facebook page.

Several members of his family have to live with and manage the condition, which inspired him to raise awareness.

Nick said to reach the £1,500 was "incredible" after eight challenges.

He added: "Long may it continue!

"I love the challenges and the fundraising so much I can't see any reason to stop.

"Completing a challenge is one of the most exhilarating and self-satisfying things you can do.

"I would love to do something again next year and I'm sure I will pop up somewhere different in the UK at some point in 2020."

The Dyspraxia Foundation has a vision of a world where the condition is recognised and understood and not a barrier to opportunity and fulfilment.

