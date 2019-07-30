Advanced search

'Failure is not an option': March postman conquers eighth charity trek to raise awareness of dyspraxia

30 July, 2019 - 16:49
Postman Nick Winterton from March raised £1,500 after completing a gruelling 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District. His trek took him through scenic places. Picture: NICK WINTERTON

Postman Nick Winterton from March raised £1,500 after completing a gruelling 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District. His trek took him through scenic places. Picture: NICK WINTERTON

A postman from March raised £1,500 after completing a gruelling 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District.

Postman Nick Winterton from March raised £1,500 after completing a gruelling 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District. His trek took him through scenic places. Here is the final stage before the finish post. Picture: NICK WINTERTONPostman Nick Winterton from March raised £1,500 after completing a gruelling 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District. His trek took him through scenic places. Here is the final stage before the finish post. Picture: NICK WINTERTON

Nick Winterton, who works at the March Delivery Office, took on his eighth charity challenge to raise money for The Dyspraxia Foundation.

This charity provides vital support from birth to adulthood for the complex neurological condition.

Nick has now raised £14,000 pounds after completing several charity challenges in recent years.

"I really enjoyed the challenge although it will rank as one of the most difficult yet," he said.

Postman Nick Winterton from March raised £1,500 after completing a gruelling 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District. His trek took him through scenic places. Here is Edensor Village. Picture: NICK WINTERTONPostman Nick Winterton from March raised £1,500 after completing a gruelling 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District. His trek took him through scenic places. Here is Edensor Village. Picture: NICK WINTERTON

"The hills were fine but miles of rocky footpaths took their toll on my feet.

"I had major trouble with blisters from about halfway onwards and the night stages were particularly exhausting."

The trek started in and finished in Bakewell, Derbyshire, and was organised by Action Challenge.

It took around 33 hours on July 13 and 14.

Postman Nick Winterton from March raised £1,500 after completing a gruelling 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District. His trek took him through scenic places. Here is Chatsworth House. Picture: NICK WINTERTONPostman Nick Winterton from March raised £1,500 after completing a gruelling 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District. His trek took him through scenic places. Here is Chatsworth House. Picture: NICK WINTERTON

Nick said: "Everyone has been so supportive and generous again which always makes every challenge I take on so special and failure is not really an option for me.

"I had three targets this time, to raise awareness of Dyspraxia, raise some money for the foundation and to make sure I completed the challenge.

"I'm so happy that it went so well again, and I achieved all three."

The Dyspraxia Foundation was in contact with Nick during his challenge and promoted the event nationally on their Facebook page.

Postman Nick Winterton from March raised £1,500 after completing a gruelling 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District. His trek took him through scenic places. Here is rural Derbyshire. Picture: NICK WINTERTONPostman Nick Winterton from March raised £1,500 after completing a gruelling 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District. His trek took him through scenic places. Here is rural Derbyshire. Picture: NICK WINTERTON

Several members of his family have to live with and manage the condition, which inspired him to raise awareness.

Nick said to reach the £1,500 was "incredible" after eight challenges.

He added: "Long may it continue!

"I love the challenges and the fundraising so much I can't see any reason to stop.

Postman Nick Winterton from March raised £1,500 after completing a gruelling 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District. His trek took him through scenic places. Here is rural Derbyshire. Picture: NICK WINTERTONPostman Nick Winterton from March raised £1,500 after completing a gruelling 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District. His trek took him through scenic places. Here is rural Derbyshire. Picture: NICK WINTERTON

"Completing a challenge is one of the most exhilarating and self-satisfying things you can do.

"I would love to do something again next year and I'm sure I will pop up somewhere different in the UK at some point in 2020."

The Dyspraxia Foundation has a vision of a world where the condition is recognised and understood and not a barrier to opportunity and fulfilment.

Postman Nick Winterton from March raised £1,500 after completing a gruelling 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District. His trek took him through scenic places. Here is rural Derbyshire. Picture: NICK WINTERTONPostman Nick Winterton from March raised £1,500 after completing a gruelling 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District. His trek took him through scenic places. Here is rural Derbyshire. Picture: NICK WINTERTON

Postman Nick Winterton from March raised £1,500 after completing a gruelling 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District. His trek took him through scenic places. Here is The Monsal Trail. Picture: NICK WINTERTONPostman Nick Winterton from March raised £1,500 after completing a gruelling 62 mile charity hike in the Peak District. His trek took him through scenic places. Here is The Monsal Trail. Picture: NICK WINTERTON

