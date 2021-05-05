Published: 12:18 PM May 5, 2021

Nick Winterton, a postman at March Delivery Office, will tackle two 100km hikes in the space of just over a month for the Dyspraxia Foundation - Credit: Nick Winterton

A postman from the Fens who has so far raised over £14,000 for charity is aiming to make up for lost time with two 100km hikes.

Nick Winterton will tackle hikes as part of the Lake District and Yorkshire challenges for the Dyspraxia Foundation after not being able to take on his usual trek last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Because last year's event was cancelled, I thought I would make up for lost time and do two events in quick succession, which is something I’ve never done so close together before,” Nick said.

Nick, who works at the March Delivery Office, will start in Kendal, Cumbria for the Lake District challenge between June 11-12 before embarking on his second hike from Pateley Bridge for the Yorkshire challenge from July 17-18.

The two challenges will be Nick’s ninth and 10th fundraising events for the Dyspraxia Foundation, which provides support from birth to adulthood for those living with the neurological condition.

Nick Winterton will return to fundraising for the Dyspraxia Foundation after being unable to do so in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions. Pictured is Nick after completing a gruelling 62-mile charity hike in the Peak District. - Credit: Nick Winterton

“Dyspraxia is common in my family so I see first-hand the difficulties it brings on a daily basis,” Nick said.

“It has been a really tough time for smaller charities during the pandemic but it has also been really tough time financially for everyone in general.

“With this in mind, I haven’t really set any targets for the fundraising side of things, but for me, awareness is just as important.”

Dyspraxia is a form of developmental common disorder that affects fine and/or gross motor coordination in children and adults, and can affect organisation, planning, time management and speech.

Nick is planning to complete both challenges in 24 to 33 hours and can only stop for toilet breaks, refreshments and medical treatment.

But despite the difficulties that lay in front of him, he is determined to play his part for charity once again.

“People have been asking me pretty much every day if I’m doing a hike this year and it's that kindness, goodwill and generosity that keeps me going year after year,” he said.

Just one of the scenic places that Nick Winterton travelled through as part of his hike through the Peak District in 2019. Pictured is an area of rural Derbyshire. - Credit: Nick Winterton

“Both events are set to go ahead and will be subject to all the government guidelines to keep everybody safe.

“It will be a huge ask, but also a lot of fun. I have been to many beautiful places over the years, but these two are top of my bucket list, which is great!”

To donate, visit Nick’s fundraising page at: https://bit.ly/3b5Pjrb, or you can donate in the collection box at the March Delivery callers office.