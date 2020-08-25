HMP Whitemoor prisoner attacks inmate with ‘three razor blades wrapped in sticker’

An inmate at HMP Whitemoor has furthered his sentence after attacking another prisoner with a makeshift weapon. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

An inmate at HMP Whitemoor has furthered his sentence after attacking a fellow prisoner with a makeshift weapon made from three razor blades.

James Wilson was sentenced to life in prison in 2005 after he was convicted of a number of offences including false imprisonment, threats to kill and firearms offences.

In 2017, the 50-year-old was also convicted of assault causing grievous bodily harm following an incident inside the prison, which resulted in a further 10-year sentence being imposed.

On May 12 last year, he launched an attack on a man whilst he was queuing for his evening meal.

At about 4pm Wilson approached the victim, a man aged in his 50s, from behind and cut him in the face with an improvised weapon formed of three razor blades wrapped in a sticker.

Wilson made further attempts to harm the man but they were separated by staff immediately.

The victim later told officers that the pair didn’t get on as Wilson didn’t like the offence that he was in prison for.

Wilson pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm and was sentenced to a further three months in prison on Tuesday, August 18.

DC Shelly Reeve said: “Wilson is a prolific violent offender and has clearly not learnt from his actions.

“This incident could have quite easily been much more serious and I am pleased his time behind bars has been extended once more.

“I hope this gives him time to reflect on his actions and rethink his violent behaviour.”