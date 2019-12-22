Pupils in March base their production on Christmas in the First World War

Pupils from a March primary school based their Christmas production on one of the most famous stories of the First World War. Pictures: Charlotte Harrison

Pupils from a March primary school based their Christmas production on one of the most famous stories of the First World War.



Key Stage Two pupils from All Saints Inter-Church Academy dressed in military uniforms to re-enact the astonishing events of the Christmas truce of 1914.

The production included a variety of songs and dances as well as portrayals of soldiers in the trenches.

Staff worked hard to support the children, not only with the show itself but with the props and scenery which enhanced it further.

The show was intended not only to honour those who lost their lives but also to highlight the very important message of fellowship.



On Christmas Day 1914 British and German soldiers met in no man's land and exchanged gifts, took photographs and some played impromptu games of football.





