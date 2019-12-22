Advanced search

Pupils in March base their production on Christmas in the First World War

22 December, 2019 - 11:20
Pupils from a March primary school based their Christmas production on one of the most famous stories of the First World War. Pictures: Charlotte Harrison

Pupils from a March primary school based their Christmas production on one of the most famous stories of the First World War. Pictures: Charlotte Harrison

Archant

Pupils from a March primary school based their Christmas production on one of the most famous stories of the First World War.

Pupils from a March primary school based their Christmas production on one of the most famous stories of the First World War. Pictures: Charlotte Harrison Pupils from a March primary school based their Christmas production on one of the most famous stories of the First World War. Pictures: Charlotte Harrison

Key Stage Two pupils from All Saints Inter-Church Academy dressed in military uniforms to re-enact the astonishing events of the Christmas truce of 1914.

The production included a variety of songs and dances as well as portrayals of soldiers in the trenches.

Staff worked hard to support the children, not only with the show itself but with the props and scenery which enhanced it further.

The show was intended not only to honour those who lost their lives but also to highlight the very important message of fellowship.

Pupils from a March primary school based their Christmas production on one of the most famous stories of the First World War. Pictures: Charlotte Harrison Pupils from a March primary school based their Christmas production on one of the most famous stories of the First World War. Pictures: Charlotte Harrison

On Christmas Day 1914 British and German soldiers met in no man's land and exchanged gifts, took photographs and some played impromptu games of football.

Pupils from a March primary school based their Christmas production on one of the most famous stories of the First World War. Pictures: Charlotte Harrison Pupils from a March primary school based their Christmas production on one of the most famous stories of the First World War. Pictures: Charlotte Harrison

Pupils from a March primary school based their Christmas production on one of the most famous stories of the First World War. Pictures: Charlotte Harrison Pupils from a March primary school based their Christmas production on one of the most famous stories of the First World War. Pictures: Charlotte Harrison

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘I’m lovin’ it’ - McDonald’s plan 24/7 restaurant for March

The proposed McDonald�s restaurant on the junction at Hostmoor Avenue and Wisbech Road in March. Picture: Accord Architecture/PA Images/PA

Spectacular aerial shots show the extent of flooding on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border at Welney

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

Lorry crashes into March petrol station – leaving large dent behind

A lorry crashed into the Gulf petrol station on Wimblington Road, March on Wednesday, December 18. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

Thieves caught on camera walking late at night with sacks of stolen presents

Thieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family's Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK

Most Read

‘I’m lovin’ it’ - McDonald’s plan 24/7 restaurant for March

The proposed McDonald�s restaurant on the junction at Hostmoor Avenue and Wisbech Road in March. Picture: Accord Architecture/PA Images/PA

Spectacular aerial shots show the extent of flooding on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border at Welney

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

Lorry crashes into March petrol station – leaving large dent behind

A lorry crashed into the Gulf petrol station on Wimblington Road, March on Wednesday, December 18. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

Thieves caught on camera walking late at night with sacks of stolen presents

Thieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family's Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK

Latest from the Cambs Times

Pupils in March base their production on Christmas in the First World War

Pupils from a March primary school based their Christmas production on one of the most famous stories of the First World War. Pictures: Charlotte Harrison

Burglary arrest in Chatteris as patrols increased in the town

Burglary arrest in Chatteris as patrols increased in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘You will never be forgotten’ - Prince Harry sends heartfelt message to bereaved children from Scotty’s Little Soldiers

Prince Harry dresses as Santa for message to Scotty's Little Soldiers. Picture: SCOTTY'S LITTLE SOLDIERS

Jail for would-be robber who waved knife at man in ‘slashing motion’

Ismael Coulibaly, 20, confronted the victim in an alleyway near Tirrington, in Bretton, Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Council staff bring festive cheer to families with foodbank donation

Council staff bring festive cheer to families with foodbank donation. Pictured with the reverse advent calendar donations are, from left, Michelle Bishop, Andy Brown, Lorraine Moore, Trevor Darnes, Amy Robinson, Andy Fox, Jo Evans, Justin Hanson, Michelle Page, Phil Westwood, Dawn Sadler, Lee Rider and Russell Watkins. Picture: AMY AMPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists