Shop Local: March Quality Meats thrives in lockdown as they continue to benefit the local community

Dave Lyons (pictured), manager of March Quality Meats, said staff have continued to deliver food supplies to those in most need following lockdown. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

At March Quality Meats, business has not stopped flowing as they aim to continue making an impact on the local community.

Dave Lyons, who has been running the butchers on High Street for around 26 years, has helped deliver food supplies to the most vulnerable and those in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have been delivering, and during the peak of lockdown, we were doing over a hundred deliveries and are still continuing to do that,” Dave said.

From some of the finest sausages to beef burgers, a range of meat is nearly always available, with most products being sourced locally, as well as employing locally too.

“We do buy local products that serve a lot of different people. We try and pick the best and are also employing local people,” Dave said.

Some of the food on offer at March Quality Meats. Picture: IAN CARTER Some of the food on offer at March Quality Meats. Picture: IAN CARTER

“To be honest, the shop has been quiet at times. I think we offer good quality food, if not better, and compared to other suppliers, we are just as competitive on prices.”

For Dave, his employees remain the backbone of the business, as they bid to continue running a seven-day service for residents, whether that’s through full-time or part-time staff.

Dave has also been boosted by the return of one of his staff members, a stalwart to say the least.

“I’ve got a worker who has just come back from self-isolating for six months,” Dave mentioned.

“He has been in the same job when the firm changed hands. He started at a butcher’s at around 16-years-old, that changed hands and has been here ever since.”

A staple of the high street, March Quality Meats has sponsored March Academy FC for the upcoming season and is also offering a pre-Christmas hamper which runs until November 29, as well as meat vouchers to spend between January and February.

One of the key points that the butchers does focus on, however, is their interaction with customers, regulars or newcomers, in a bid to maintain a professional service.

By doing that, Dave hopes this can still attract customers for many years to come.

“We make all our own sausages, burgers, hams; we do offer a good service,” Dave said.

“The one thing that supermarkets cannot do is customer service. I think we do pride ourselves on that.”

Visit March Quality Meats’ website at https://www.marchqualitymeats.com/, its Facebook page or in store at 27-29 High Street, telephone number 01354 653156.

