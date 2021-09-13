Teens spotted playing on rail station roof
Three teenagers were given a stern warning from police after they were seen playing up on the roof of March rail station.
Local neighbourhood policing officers were called on Friday evening (September 10) after a report of the three teenagers being were seen playing up on the roof.
Officers who arrived and found the three teenagers said then warned the youths that "train stations are not playgrounds.
"We don’t want to be spoilsports but the train station is not the best place to be messing around (or any other roof)," said police.
"There are a lot of hidden dangers, including fall from height."
British Transport Police (BTP) also attended and dealt with the teenagers.
Parents were then called to the scene and neighbourhood and response officers assisted BTP at the scene.
The police response was then praised on social media, with one person writing: "Well done. Maybe a child’s life was saved."