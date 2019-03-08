Advanced search

March rail station coffee shop to open with experts Susanne and Bruce at the helm

PUBLISHED: 15:59 12 August 2019

A familiar sight at Ely market but now the owners of this super al fresco drinking experience are to expand by opening a coffee shop in their home town of March and at the rail station. Picture; SILVER OAK

A coffee shop is open at March rail station with the promise, too, that it will match any station in the UK.

Susanne and Bruce Garside, owners of Silver Oak Coffee Ltd live in March and have their micro-roastery just down the road outside Ely.

"We think that the people of March will shortly have coffee to rival any station in the UK," said Susanne.

"You may have had our coffee at the rig, on Ely market six days a week, the coffee trailer with outdoor seating where you can sit on the roof.

"Or you may have tried it from our coffee bus, most recently at March carnival or at one of the other local shows and events we attend."

Bruce Garside started roasting Silver Oak Coffee from his garage nearly six years ago and now roasts for several hotels, delis, and coffee shops.

Susanne said: "At March station, we will be making delicious coffees from our own roasted beans sourced from a single farm in Costa Rica.

"We offer the full range of hot drinks, including Lattes and Flat Whites and we use only exceptionally well-trained baristas. We will also offer organic tea and award-winning hot chocolate and a range of snacks."

