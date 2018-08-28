Advanced search

Broken ticket machine at March railway station is being fixed, say NCP

PUBLISHED: 12:58 23 January 2019

The ticket machine at March Railway Station is being fixed by NCP.

The ticket machine at March Railway Station is being fixed by NCP.

Archant

A broken ticket machine at March train station is set to be fixed by the end of today (Wednesday 23).

Customers say they have been experiencing problems for a week and many have ended up getting on trains without a ticket after giving up.

One said: “The ticket machine has been empty all week and people have been losing money as it doesn’t return it.

“There is a notice on the side about paying by mobile but people have to ring a number and register and it has not been answered.

“Also many people do not have time to do this as they have only allowed time to catch a train and have not built in extra time for a broken machine.

“Not everyone has a mobile or may not have enough credit to do so.

“If tickets are no longer going to be available they need to have better signs up. It still says pay by cash only on the pole.

“People have been concerned about getting a parking fine there.

“I have been there every morning seeing the frustration at the machine.”

National Car Parking NCP say they have engineers on site and the problem will be resolved by the end of today (Wednesday 23).

A spokesman for NCP said: “We apologise profusely for the problems that customers have experienced when trying to pay with cash at our two machines.

“We have engineers on site fixing the technical fault but during this period there was always an option for paying by phone.

“NCP has been aware of this issue and has been working on the fix over this time, and customers will not be affected unfairly.

“We apologise sincerely to any customers who were inconvenienced by this, we aim to have normal service on site by the end of the day.”

