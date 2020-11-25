Road dig aims to find out why houses are collapsing

Parts of a March road will close to pedestrians and cyclists for at least three days to enable a dig and investigation into why houses are collapsing.

The erosion to the foundations of several properties in West End is believed to have been caused by a water leak, according to Fenland District Councillor Jan French.

Cllr French said she believes that “my residents’ homes are being destroyed” because of something “under the road; pipes destroying properties.

“No one has taken responsibility for it, but the dig will for once and all find out the problem.”

Cllr French shared news of the temporary closure on social media, writing: “Sorry for the inconvenience but it has taken me three years to get this work carried out for my residents.”

She added that the foundations of two houses on the road are “cracking” due to the leak and that Cambridgeshire County Council is going to start work on Monday (November 30) “to see what the problem is”.

“You have to see it to believe it. The resident who has been worse affected, their garage/wooden shed has come away.”

“You’d think it was a hump in the middle of the road - but over the years it’s where the tarmac has been made up.”

She added that there are similar problems at the far end of Nene Parade “where the road is collapsing into the river”.

Cllr French says she has contacted Anglian Water, but they have denied any responsibility.