Bomb may have been found on March road as motorists told to avoid area
PUBLISHED: 17:29 19 November 2020
A bomb is thought to have been found on a March road today (Thursday) as motorists are being told to avoid the area.
Police officers have closed Norwood Road in March between the Costcutter convenience store and the junction with Hundred Road this afternoon.
Writing on Facebook, a police spokesperson said: “Norwood Road, March is currently closed between Costcutter shop and Hundred Road due to an ongoing incident.
“Please find an alternative route.”
