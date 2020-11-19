Breaking

Bomb may have been found on March road as motorists told to avoid area

A bomb is thought to have been found on Norwood Road in March and police have closed off the area. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Archant

A bomb is thought to have been found on a March road today (Thursday) as motorists are being told to avoid the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers have closed Norwood Road in March between the Costcutter convenience store and the junction with Hundred Road this afternoon.

Writing on Facebook, a police spokesperson said: “Norwood Road, March is currently closed between Costcutter shop and Hundred Road due to an ongoing incident.

“Please find an alternative route.”

More to follow.

You may also want to watch: