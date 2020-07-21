Rotary club member becomes president again after last serving role 10 years ago

The March Rotary Club has welcomed a new president for 2020/2021 who last served in the position 10 years ago.

John Lattimore has been appointed as the new president of the club which meets weekly in the Fenland town.

During lockdown, the club has not been able to meet but has been busy supporting the community during the ongoing pandemic.

A spokesman said: “We have provided donations to Neale Wade’s project for their COVID protective mask manufacturing.

“We’ve given Doddington Scouts scrubs bags and given £200 to each of the five local primary schools as Rotary were unable to run the annual “Kids Day Out”.

“We also gave £400 to the local doctors’ practices in order that they could purchase PPE, when it was not available through their normal channels.

“In addition to this, in line with our motto “Service above Self”, many of the March Rotarians personally gave donations to March Food Bank which have now amounted to £1,200.

“This was possible as we could not attend our Monday night dinner meetings, so some of the money which we saved was donated to the food bank.

“We would therefore like to thank all of the residents who have donated their old newspapers and magazines to us, as these have enabled the club to provide much of the above support.”

Newspaper collections will recommence on the second Saturday in August, at the City Road car park from 8.30am to 10.30am.

For more information, email: marchrotaryclub@gmail.com or call 07394 533858