Rotary Club of March donates £450 to No Gain No Pain charity

PUBLISHED: 14:45 14 February 2019

March Rotary Club presented a cheque for £450 to local charity No Gain No Pain (NGNPUK). March Rotary Club president Alan Burdass (centre) is pictured with Lee and Louise Nicholls, of No Gain No Pain. Picture: ALBERT HORTON.

Archant

The Rotary Club of March presented a cheque for £450 to local charity No Gain No Pain (NGNPUK).

On behalf of the club Alan Burdass, rotary president, gave the money to Lee and Louise Nicholls, who set up the charity to raise money to buy syringe drivers in the March area.

The money donated was part of the total money raised from the Santa Sleigh street collections carried out by the club in partnership with March Lions last December.

A spokesman for NGNPUK said: “A syringe driver is a device used in palliative care. It is a box that is attached to the patient by a needle which means drugs can be administered giving a constant flow of pain relief.

“Without these devices patients have to wait for a nurse to attend to administer countless injections every time they are in pain. This causes distress to the patient and their family.”

The presentation was made on Monday February 11 when Louise and Lee were guests at a Rotary Club of March event.

