‘I’ve enjoyed every single minute of it’: Cavalry Primary School caretaker Marilyn Simpson retires after ‘working tirelessly’ for 36 years

The special assembly held for Marilyn Simpson (centre) who has worked at Cavalry Primary School in March for 36 years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Archant

A final assembly was had this morning for a March primary school caretaker who has retired after “working tirelessly” for 36 years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The special assembly held for Marilyn Simpson (left) who has worked at Cavalry Primary School in March for 36 years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER The special assembly held for Marilyn Simpson (left) who has worked at Cavalry Primary School in March for 36 years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Marilyn Simpson applied for a cleaning role at Cavalry Primary School in 1983 after she spotted an advertisement in the window when she moved to area that year.

The 66-year-old, who has seen hundreds of children go through from nursery to Year 6, was quickly promoted from cleaner to caretaker and has been at the school ever since.

She said: “This is my school, I love it and it’s part of my home. All of the staff are like all my friends, it’s not like going to work, it’s doing your job with wonderful people around you.”

The special assembly held for Marilyn Simpson who has worked at Cavalry Primary School in March for 36 years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER The special assembly held for Marilyn Simpson who has worked at Cavalry Primary School in March for 36 years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

A special assembly was held for the veteran cleaner this morning (February 15) where all of the children gave cards, gifts and sang her a song they all wrote together.

Fiona McCallum, head teacher, gave a tear-jerking speech while Mrs Simpson sat in front of the pupils surrounded by her presents and balloons.

Ms McCallum said: “Marilyn has worked tirelessly for our school for over 36 years, leading our team of cleaners, looking after the building and keeping everyone safe and happy.

The special assembly held for Marilyn Simpson (right) who has worked at Cavalry Primary School in March for 36 years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER The special assembly held for Marilyn Simpson (right) who has worked at Cavalry Primary School in March for 36 years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

“She is such a hard worker and we are here today to wish her a fantastic retirement. Marilyn looks after the school like it is an extension of her own home.”

When Mrs Simpson joined the school in the 80s it was only a 120-pupil infant school and now, after a number of developments, is a 420-pupil primary school.

Staff and pupils said their goodbyes as they left the school hall this morning singing their song based around Mrs Simpson’s time at Cavalry.

The special assembly held for Marilyn Simpson who has worked at Cavalry Primary School in March for 36 years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER The special assembly held for Marilyn Simpson who has worked at Cavalry Primary School in March for 36 years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Song lyrics read: “Friday evening at nine o’clock, she is nearly there, waiting to lock up the school once more, keeping it tidy and safe for us all.

“What will we do when she’s gone, time is the one thing that she can have now, something inside, that was always denied, for so many years… she’s leaving school, bye, bye.”

Mrs Simpson added: “We have had lots of extensions over the years. The school has grown around me and I’ve enjoyed every single minute of it.”