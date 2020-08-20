Neale-Wade principal receives fitting parting gift as students achieve ‘strong’ GCSE results

Neale-Wade Academy principal Jason Wing received a fitting parting gift as the school achieved another strong set of GCSE results.

This year’s results were focused on centre-assessed grades, which were awarded by teachers based on students’ performance in assessments, mock assessments and attainment throughout their course.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, students received their results by email rather than in person.

Mr Wing, who is retiring from the position this summer, said: “These results reflect the hard work that students have undertaken and we are thrilled with the outcomes for our students.”

One high achiever was Caitlyn Baker, who achieved Grade Nine in three subjects plus five Grade Eights.

Skye Whytock was awarded Grade Nine in four subjects and Grade Eights in three subjects, while Sophie West achieved three Grade Nines and Grade Eights.

Duke Higham achieved six Grade Eights, while Caitlin Taylor and Valeriia Kozak received Grade Nines in three subjects.

Rebecca Mellor celebrated three Grade Nine results as Eseinja Kiselova achieved two Grade Nines, one Grade Eight and two Grade Sevens.

Other high achievers included Joshua Hubbard, Alfie Curson, Daniel Cave, Ella Mason, Daniel Bradshaw, Anya Reeves and Oliver Hubbard.

Mr Wing said: “We spent a great deal of time preparing and examining our teacher predictions prior to submission to the exam board to ensure that they reflected the students hard work and attainment over the past two years.

“Our staff know their students well and we are confident that our centre assessed grades are accurate.

“We made the decision last week to base admissions into our sixth form on centre assessed grades as opposed to the grades received from the exam boards, and we are looking forward to having record numbers of students embarking on Post-16 qualifications.”

He added: “I would like to congratulate all of our Year 11 students and wish them all the best of luck as they continue on their educational journey.

“We have seen many individual successes at GCSE level and we are awaiting confirmation of final BTEC results which we anticipate will undoubtably enhance these already incredible achievements.”

Stephen Chamberlain, CEO of The Active Learning Trust, said: “I am proud to congratulate all students at Neale-Wade Academy who have received their well-earned results today.

“The last few months have been unpredictable and highly challenging, and I know that all our teachers and parents could not be prouder of the achievements of our students this year in the face of such difficult circumstances.”