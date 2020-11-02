Zebra crossing for busy road by Christmas if mayor gets funding thumbs up

Children and parents of St Peter’s Road in March could have a zebra crossing by Christmas if Mayor James Palmer is successful in his push for £900,000 of road improvements funding.

New footpaths, zebra crossings, traffic calming and speed controls as well as signs discouraging heavy lorries from using inappropriate routes into the town are also included in the plans.

The mayor will this week urge the transport committee of the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority to give the go-ahead for construction on, what he calls, the last few ‘quick wins’.

He says other schemes are already progressing to construction, funded through an underspend from the previous stage of the March Area Transport Study.

James Palmer, Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, said: “I’d like to see the children get their crossing for Christmas.

“Market towns like March have suffered decades of under-funding and bringing transport across Fenland up to scratch is the key that will unlock the potential of this beautiful area, delivering the jobs, skills, housing and digital service that people need.

“That means getting March and other market towns the excellent road and rail links that will put them squarely on the map, help them to thrive and stay vibrant and connected far into the future.”

The mayor also plans to launch his HGV signage project - to help guide lorries away from the town centre - in December and it is expected to be completed in February.

He added that a new zebra crossing in Station Road will also add to the work being funded by the Combined Authority on upgrading and revamping March’s railway station.

Mayor Palmer plans for this work to begin in January if he gets the thumbs-up from the transport committee and the board of the Combined Authority.

The transport and infrastructure committee meets on November 4. If they approve the mayor’s proposal, the committee will recommend that the Combined Authority now agree for Cambridgeshire County Council to proceed to construction on the remaining March schemes.