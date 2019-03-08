Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Fears that gas cylinders might explode led to residents in part of March being evacuated after blaze breaks out near church

PUBLISHED: 18:18 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:36 14 April 2019

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Archant

Fears that gas cylinders stored in a shed that caught fire in March today might explode, led to neighbours being evacuated.

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUEFears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

The blaze broke out at 9.25am in Church Street in March near to St Wendreda’s and more than 40 firefighters were called in to help.

They included crews from March, Chatteris, Wisbech, Ramsey, Dogsthorpe, Huntingdon, St Neots and Cambridge, including a water carrier, the north roaming fire engine and the specialist Multistar aerial appliance, attended the scene.

A fire service spokesman said: “We arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a shed, which contained cylinders that was spreading to nearby houses.

“Crews worked hard to contain the fire to stop it from spreading to further properties while also ensuring the cylinders were cooled and removed from the area.”

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

The spokesman said residents in the immediate area were evacuated from their homes as a precaution and road closures put in place.

Crews remained at the scene for sometime tackling the fire.

“The structure of the building has compromised as a result of fire damage, so firefighters are extinguishing the fire from the outside and damping down the surrounding area,” said a spokesman.

By 5pm the fire service said most of their work had been completed and they were leaving the scene. However they will re-inspect it later tonight.

The spokesman added: “An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin once the structure of the building has been confirmed as safe to enter.”

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Firefighters tackle house fire in March

Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: NATHAN VESSEY.

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Firefighters tackle house fire in March

Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: NATHAN VESSEY.

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fears that gas cylinders might explode led to residents in part of March being evacuated after blaze breaks out near church

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Firefighters tackle house fire in March

Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: NATHAN VESSEY.

March Town 6 AFC Sudbury Reserves 3

Allen shrugs off a defender (pic Imogen Goult)

Globetrotting March diamond couple celebrate 60 glorious years together

Diamond celebrations for teenage sweethearts Malcolm and Megan. Picture: FAMILY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists