Society members learn about Gault Wood on walk through nature reserve

PUBLISHED: 07:12 22 May 2019

Members of The March Society enjoying an evening walk through Gault Wood nature reserve. Picture: JENNIFER LAWLER.

An enjoyable evening walk through Gault Wood nature reserve was organised by The March Society following a talk given to the society by retiring warden Alan Palmer.

A day of non-stop rain had eased off and didn't dampen the enthusiasm of the participants many of whom had helped to plant the 10,000 trees nearly 25 years ago.

The March Society's June event takes place on June 12 at 7pm in March Library. 'Pickwick's Fenland Scrapbook' will be the intriguing title of historian Mike Petty's talk, describing Fenland in the time of Pickwick.

Everyone is welcome. Admission costs £2 for members, £3 for non-members and includes tea, coffee, and biscuits.

For more information visit www.themarchsociety.org.uk or email info@themarchsociety.org.uk or search for the group's page on Facebook and Twitter.

