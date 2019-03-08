March Society members learn about creation and growth of Gault Wood Nature Reserve

The story of the creation and growth of Gault Wood Nature Reserve was the topic of discussion at the latest March Society meeting.

Led by volunteer warden Alan Palmer, the talk was illustrated with photographs shown by Joan Munns.

In a fascinating presentation, Alan showed how hundreds of local community volunteers have, over a period of 25 years, brought a 16 acre fallow wheat field back to life.

In 1994 the Woodland Trust purchased the field on the outskirts of March close to the golf course.

10,000 trees, shrubs and copious varieties of plants have now been planted and cared for by the local volunteers.

Oak trees were the main species planted but there are also Yew, Willow, Ash and other varieties which are growing well.

A wide variety of wildflowers have become established and there is now a wide abundance of different insects.

A pond was dug in 1995 and then a second pond dug in the following year. This resulted in the eventual arrival of water voles and crested newts.

Nesting boxes were built for Barn Owls but Kestrels have been observed in them and some bat boxes have been taken over by bees.

Guided walks around the wood are provided and they are thoroughly enjoyed by both the young and elderly.

An open day to celebrate the 25th anniversary will be held later this year. Gault Wood is remarkable growing woodland and will eventually become a small forest.

It is a wildlife haven that provides benefits for wildlife and enjoyment for the community.

As a follow-up to this talk, The March Society's next meeting is on Wednesday May 8 at 6.45pm in Gault Wood for an Evening in Gault Wood hosted by Alan Palmer .

Everyone is welcome. Admission costs £2 for members and £3 for non-members.

Visit www.themarchsociety.org.uk or email info@themarchsociety.org.uk

The March Society is also on Facebook and Twitter.