Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

March Society learn about the work of Middle Level Commissioners

PUBLISHED: 12:35 24 March 2019

The March Society’s March talk was led by speaker David Thomas (centre) who is chief executive officer of The Middle Level Commissioners. Picture: JENNIFER LAWLER.

The March Society’s March talk was led by speaker David Thomas (centre) who is chief executive officer of The Middle Level Commissioners. Picture: JENNIFER LAWLER.

Archant

The chief executive officer of the Middle Level Commissioners gave a talk and presentation about the group’s work at The March Society’s latest meeting.

The society heard that, operating under several acts of parliament (one of which is 150-years-old), the commissioners’ main task is to manage the region’s waterways.

This includes preventing flooding, providing engineering advice to internal drainage boards and giving consent and planning advice for the 120 miles of watercourses.

Their work involves the maintenance and improvement of the watercourses, pumping stations, weirs and sluices.

Much of the agricultural land in Fenland is now four metres below sea level due to the continual shrinkage of the peat over the past 400 years.

This shrinkage (about half an inch per year) is problematic for sustaining vital drainage.

However, the drainage has been greatly improved since the building of the new St Germans pumping station eight years ago.

It is Europe’s third largest (the two larger ones are in Holland) and it automatically monitors data about water levels and equipment - making any adjustments when necessary.

Middle Level staff can keep a check on the smooth running of the station from anywhere in the world using secure software in their laptops.

The commissioners also have a statutory duty relating to nature conservation and they now work with other bodies on restoration and environmental projects.

Mr Thomas said that a forthcoming act of parliament will provide the commissioners with further powers and income.

He hopes these may be partly used to improve leisure and other facilities for the benefit of waterway users.

Funding for the work of the commissioners is largely from rates and levies imposed on occupiers of agricultural land together with a levy collected locally from Fenland District Council.

The March Society’s next meeting is on Wednesday April 10 at 7pm in March Library.

The speaker will be Alan Palmer on ’25 Years of Gault Wood’, the March woodland which was planted in 1994 and is celebrating its quarter century.

Everyone is welcome. Admission costs £2 for members and £3 for non-members, including refreshments.

Visit www.themarchsociety.org.uk or email info@themarchsociety.org.uk for more information.

Most Read

Chatteris man charged with Christmas Day serious assault which left ‘Speedy’ hospitalised on Christmas Day

Michael Cocksedge, 18, of Treeway, has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after Robert Lea, known as Speedy, was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve 2018. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

‘Miss you too much’ - family’s tribute to Norfolk crash victim

Flowers and a can of Guinness have been left at the spot where the crash happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Fenland family made up of five generations with 89-year-old great great grandma and new five-week old great great granddaughter

A Fenland family are now made up of five generations following the birth of baby River Green just five weeks ago. Picture(s): NATALIE GREEN

Man with MDMA is arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in Chatteris

Chatteris Police arrest a man on suspicion of posession with intent to supply MDMA

Former Wisbech town mayor Nick Meekins the latest to join what is now Fenland’s ‘gang of six’ ahead of May’s local elections

Fenland's new 'gang of six' all standing as independents in the May local elections. Top left: Andy Maul and top right Nick Meekins. Middle left: Will Sutton. Middle right: Mike Cornwell. Bottom left: Fred Yeulett. Bottom right: Michelle Tanfield. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Chatteris man charged with Christmas Day serious assault which left ‘Speedy’ hospitalised on Christmas Day

Michael Cocksedge, 18, of Treeway, has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after Robert Lea, known as Speedy, was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve 2018. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

‘Miss you too much’ - family’s tribute to Norfolk crash victim

Flowers and a can of Guinness have been left at the spot where the crash happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Fenland family made up of five generations with 89-year-old great great grandma and new five-week old great great granddaughter

A Fenland family are now made up of five generations following the birth of baby River Green just five weeks ago. Picture(s): NATALIE GREEN

Man with MDMA is arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in Chatteris

Chatteris Police arrest a man on suspicion of posession with intent to supply MDMA

Former Wisbech town mayor Nick Meekins the latest to join what is now Fenland’s ‘gang of six’ ahead of May’s local elections

Fenland's new 'gang of six' all standing as independents in the May local elections. Top left: Andy Maul and top right Nick Meekins. Middle left: Will Sutton. Middle right: Mike Cornwell. Bottom left: Fred Yeulett. Bottom right: Michelle Tanfield. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Network Rail begins noise testing as work gets under way on £20m Soham station to connect with Peterborough and Ipswich

Soham station: Mayor James Palmer (bottom, centre) visited the site of the new station to see noise monitoring tests by Network Rail. The other photos show how the proposed station will look like. Picture:CAPCA/NETWORK RAIL

March Society learn about the work of Middle Level Commissioners

The March Society’s March talk was led by speaker David Thomas (centre) who is chief executive officer of The Middle Level Commissioners. Picture: JENNIFER LAWLER.

£300 boost for Babylon Arts thanks to Ely-Hereward Rotary Club

Caroline Cawley from Babylon Arts receives a donation for £300 towards the charity's work from Ted Coney, representing the Ely-Hereward Rotary Club. Picture: BABYLON ARTS.

Wisbech and District Camera Club score second in an annual photography battle

The presentation of the four-way battle trophy: Roger Newark LRPS.CPAGB, chairman of the Wisbech Camera Club, Nik Akers LRPS the judge from East Rudham, and Dave Stewart, president of the Deepings Camera Club. Picture: DAVID HODGSON.

One hundred of the most famous and influential women celebrated at Newmarket portrait exhibition

One hundred women are featured in the decade-long portrait project by Anita Corbin named ‘100 First Women Portraits’. Picture(s): ANITA CORBIN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists