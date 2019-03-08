The March Society is in need of more members for it to continue after September

The March Society is in need of more members for it to continue after the group's next annual meeting.

Jennifer Lawler, chairman, said: "In order for The March Society to continue after the annual meeting, it must have more committee members and help to carry out much needed projects to conserve March's natural and built environment."

The plea comes after members enjoyed a summer evening stroll around the town's Market Square, Acre Road and West End.

These areas are part of the March conservation area and chairman Jennifer Lawler pointed out many of the older listed houses that have been carefully restored or are undergoing restoration. These buildings are unique assets for the town.

She said: "Work is still urgently needed to clear the old indoor market in Acre Road and bring it back to life.

"It has long been an eyesore but sympathetic development together with the restoration of Acre Cottages would be transformational for the 'Little London' area."

A walk along West End demonstrated how some very old houses are carefully looked after by their owners - but unfortunately there still remain some glaring exceptions. Jennifer then described the varied history associated with some of the listed buildings.

The March Society's next event on Wednesday September 11 at 7pm in March Library is the annual meeting followed by a talk by Mick Matthews about Cambridgeshire Self Sufficiency Group. For more information visit www.cambsselfsufficiencygroup.co.uk

If you are interested in becoming a member and would like more information contact The March Society via email info@themarchsociety.org.uk, visit www.themarchsociety.org.uk or on Facebook and Twitter.